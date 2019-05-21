Bandwidth Celebrates Women in Tech, Sponsoring Women's Leadership Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. ( BAND ), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, announced today that the company is a platinum sponsor of the Raleigh Chamber Women's Leadership Conference.

The theme of the conference is "Bold: Take the Lead," and features bestselling author Joanne Lipman, editor-in-chief of USA TODAY. Bandwidth Chief People Officer, Rebecca Bottorff, is also a featured speaker at the event.

"Our leaders serve boldly," said Bottorff. "'Serve' is a core principle at Bandwidth, and we define it as 'working for and loving the success of others.' If you expect everyone to live up to this principle, there will be no barriers for anyone in the business. This women's leadership conference is an opportunity to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve others boldly—by inviting candid, caring conversations about how they can succeed."

This is just one of several programs Bandwidth is part of, specifically to help celebrate, develop and promote women in tech. Other programs Bandwidth has been a part of include:

ReWriting the Code

Pearl Hacks, a women's hackathon hosted by UNC Chapel Hill

Diamond Hacks,a women's hackathon hosted by NC State University

InherSight

The Raleigh Women's Leadership conference will feature breakout sessions and a panel discussion with local successful executives. For more information on the conference, visit the Raleigh Chamber website.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

