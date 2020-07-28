Bandwidth IG Launches Metro Dark Fiber Networks in Northern California, Greater Atlanta

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), a metro dark fiber network provider in Northern California and Greater Atlanta, quietly entered the market last year and is now serving mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises with high capacity, dark fiber. The company's new network is intentionally placed to ensure minimal overlap with other networks. The high-density cables allow Bandwidth IG to deliver diverse, low-latency, high-count fiber networks at a competitive value.

"We've strategically built new metro dark fiber networks in Silicon Valley and Greater Atlanta, two of the most dynamic data center markets in the nation, because we recognize the explosive demand that is building for new, scalable and reliable dark fiber solutions to support the growth of current and future data-intensive enterprises," said Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG.

Bandwidth IG's Northern California network spans more than 50 route miles with roughly 89,000 fiber miles and the ability to grow exponentially. It reaches more than 50 data centers, representing more than 520 megawatts of IT load. The Greater Atlanta network has more than 40 newly built route miles and 75,000 fiber miles. The network reaches 16 data centers, representing more than 380 megawatts of IT load.

Bandwidth IG supports customers in many major data centers today and plans to rapidly expand to more venues.

"We've developed great relationships with the data center operators in our markets – many of whom are customers as well," said Nolte. "Our focus has been and will continue to be building partnerships that empower digital acceleration for our customers and the communities we serve."

Both metro networks are 100% underground and populated with high count single mode fiber cables. The systems are built to meet demand for connectivity today and quickly scale for future needs. To learn more, visit www.BandwidthIG.com .

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout Northern California and Greater Atlanta. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's Northern California network offers more than 50 route miles and 89,000 fiber miles, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 40 route miles and 75,000 fiber miles. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

SOURCE Bandwidth IG

Related Links

https://bandwidthig.com

