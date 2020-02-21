Bandwidth to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA – David Morken , CEO, and Jeff Hoffman , CFO are scheduled to participate with a presentation on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time ( 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time ).

in – , CEO, and , CFO are scheduled to participate with a presentation on at ( ). Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA – David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO are scheduled to participate with a presentation on Wednesday, March 2, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time ( 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time ).

in – , CEO and , CFO are scheduled to participate with a presentation on at ( ). KeyBanc 15th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA – David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO are scheduled to participate with a presentation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:20 PM Pacific Time ( 5:20 Eastern Time ).

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

