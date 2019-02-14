Bandwidth to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Feb 14, 2019, 08:12 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA – David Morken, CEO and Jeff Hoffman, CFO to present on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
- Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA – David Morken, CEO and Jeff Hoffman, CFO to present on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
- KeyBanc Capital Markets 14th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA – David Morken, CEO and Jeff Hoffman, CFO to present on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.
About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.
