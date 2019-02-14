Bandwidth to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA – David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO to present on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time ( 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time )

in – , CEO and , CFO to present on at ( ) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA – David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO to present on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time ( 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time )

in – , CEO and , CFO to present on at ( ) KeyBanc Capital Markets 14th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA – David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO to present on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time ( 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time )

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bandwidth.com

