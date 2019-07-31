Bandwidth to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA – Jeff Hoffman , CFO is scheduled to participate with a presentation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

in – , CFO is scheduled to participate with a presentation on at . KeyBanc 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO – David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO are scheduled to participate with a presentation on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time ( 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ).

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network – one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

