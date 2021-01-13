Bandwidth Welcomes Brandon Asbill as General Counsel

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, announced today that Brandon Asbill has joined the company as General Counsel, effective January 18, 2021.

Asbill brings more than 20 years of broad legal experience to Bandwidth, including corporate governance, securities matters, complex negotiations, data privacy and security, compliance and intellectual property portfolio management. Most recently he spent 12 years with Red Hat, where he served as Vice President & Assistant General Counsel. During his time at Red Hat, Asbill led teams that completed over 20 acquisitions with an aggregate value of more than $1.5 billion and led key aspects of IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, then the largest software acquisition in history. Asbill also oversaw the global implementation of Red Hat's GDPR compliance efforts, which spanned almost 20 business functions across the company.

Before his tenure at Red Hat, Asbill spent seven years with GE Energy advising senior leaders on acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic corporate transactions.

Asbill will oversee all legal operations, including support for all corporate, sales, human resources, intellectual property, compliance, and regulatory functions.

"Brandon's experience scaling a global organization will be invaluable to our team as we enter our next chapter as an international company," said David Morken, Bandwidth Founder & CEO. "When Brandon joined Red Hat, the company had approximately 1,100 employees and $280 milion in revenue. During his tenure, they expanded to almost 12,000 employees and $3 billion in revenue, with a presence in more than 75 countries. We're thrilled to welcome someone with his experience to the Band!"

Asbill obtained his undergraduate degree in History from Princeton University and his JD from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Asbill replaces Chris Matton, who is leaving the company as previously announced. Morken said, "I want to thank Chris for the contributions he's made to Bandwidth. During the past decade, Chris has been a tremendous partner on the leadership team, as he helped lead us through rapid growth and into the public markets. We wish him fair winds and following seas."

