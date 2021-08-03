Bandwidth Wins Global Award for 'Most Innovative Product' in Unified Communications from UC Today

"Bandwidth has set the standard for Most Innovative Product, a fantastic achievement and very well deserved," said Rob Scott, UC Today's publisher and host of the UC Awards 2021.

"This is great validation of our mission to continue leading with innovative new solutions in a rapidly evolving global communications market," said Noreen Allen, Bandwidth's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to receive the top award in a category that was hotly contested by the leaders in our space. Thank you to UC Today for setting this standard of excellence."

When Bandwidth first launched its Duet solution for Microsoft Teams in July 2020, it was the market's first and only comprehensive solution for Direct Routing and Dynamic E911 for customers of Microsoft Teams. According to Nemertes Research, 69 percent of large enterprises using Teams want to decouple the telecom from the software and utilize the Direct Routing option. With software-driven SIP and Microsoft certified E911, Bandwidth's Duet offering allows enterprises to control costs as they simplify and accelerate the process of migrating their telecom to Microsoft Teams with a single global provider while also complying with emergency services and U.S. E911 regulations, such as RAY BAUM's Act and Kari's Law.

Bandwidth last week announced it will extend its Duet solution to now include RingCentral's Message Video Phone (MVP) Platform, enabling large global enterprise customers to rapidly move their legacy, on-premises business communications to the cloud with more flexibility and control.

Bandwidth's Duet solutions are built on top of the company's reliable, software-powered SIP-native network, which has long been the standard for PSTN connectivity behind leading UCaaS and CCaaS platforms, including Microsoft's own Calling Plans as well as those behind Google, Zoom, Genesys, RingCentral, Cisco, and more.

Bandwidth's reputation as an innovator was also a key factor in the company being named a Leader for the second consecutive time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Communications Platform (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021) earlier this year.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bandwidth.com

