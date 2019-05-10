Bang Energy Prevails Against Monster Energy in Dutch Court

WESTON, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ruling issued on May 9, 2019, by the District Court of Amsterdam, Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("VPX"), the maker of Bang® energy drink, and its CEO, Jack Owoc, were once again successful in defeating another effort by Monster Energy to thwart the success and meteoric growth of VPX's Bang® energy drink, only this time in Europe. Following the same strategy that Monster Energy has employed in the United States, Monster Energy Ltd. (in Europe) filed suit back on February 9, 2019, in The Netherlands, against VPX and Owoc, and three distributors, requesting the District Court in Amsterdam to bar the sale of VPX's best-selling Bang® energy drinks throughout the entire world, and to impose penalties on U.S.-based VPX and Owoc personally. The court rejected this ploy by ruling in favor of VPX and Owoc. The court further held that Monster completely failed to show any reason why it should be able to invoke Dutch regulatory authority for its private ends.

The court adjudged Monster to be the losing party, and ordered Monster to pay VPX, Bang Energy, B.V., and Jack Owoc's court costs and attorneys' fees.

Says Owoc: "This European ruling rejecting the same frivolous arguments that Monster is making in the United States, and ordering Monster to pay our legal fees and court costs incurred in defending Monster's egregious behavior, correctly confirms that Monster's 'reign' has ended."

VPX, its Dutch subsidiary, and Owoc were represented in the action by VPX's General Counsel, Marc J. Kesten, and its Dutch counsel, Gregor Vos and Darya Bondarchuk, of Brinkhof N.V., a specialist law firm based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

For further information about this action, please contact VPX's General Counsel, Marc Kesten, Esq., at Legal@vpxsports.com, or (954) 641-0570.

About Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a VPX Sports/Bang Energy ("VPX"):

VPX was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind: to produce the highest grade, university-proven sports supplements and performance beverages in the world. VPX has delivered on its promise by funding over 28 landmark, human-subject studies on its products, including its BANG ® energy drinks, at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, and other top universities in the country. VPX continues to update and release new nutrition products, proudly maintaining its distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." VPX is orchestrated by the world's leading authority, author, and developer of performance-enhancing supplementation and physique-altering nutrition—Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc.

