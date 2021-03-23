Bangers LP Posts Growth 4X Faster Than The Industry: Technology and People at Heart of Success

As Americans increasingly seek an outdoor lifestyle in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, including enjoyment of shooting sports such as hunting and target shooting, Bangers LP enjoys a continual increase in demand for shooting sports products. Yet, the company has also achieved significant market share gains by deploying new warehouse technologies and processes that position the company for rapid growth in scale.

Bangers LP continues to invest in technology, people, and innovative shipping processes to move product as quickly and efficiently through the warehouse and into the hands of the customers, as evidenced by continual increasing sales and shipping output. The privately held company has doubled its warehouse staff and added a total of 48 new positions in a 12-month period. Bangers is on track for record revenue growth in 2021.

"The industry is growing quickly, but we are outpacing our competitors by a significant margin. We are committed to providing our customers with the fastest, most efficient processes for delivering products from our vendors to their storefronts. Our customers' success is dependent on us maintaining fast shipping output, and we will continue to implement new technology to that end throughout 2021."

--Brent Wouters, CEO.

About Bangers LP

Bangers LP, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading sporting goods distributor specializing in shooting sports. The privately held company utilizes the latest technology and innovative methods in its distribution processes and is committed to successful partnerships with their customers.

