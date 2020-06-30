Banggood Launches a Dedicated Air-freight Route Before Its Summer Prime Sale

GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, launched Banggood Express today, which is a self-operated air freight route for Europe and the United States and gets ready to support the company's Summer Prime Sale in July.

The self-operated air route will provide Banggood Express customers with a one-stop post-order logistics service, including picking and packing goods from warehouses in China, transportation and door-to-door delivery, aiming to shorten the delivery time to 6-10 working days.

Banggood Express plays an important role in the strategic layout of its logistics system and long-term plan for the key markets, exemplifying the company's determination to continuously enhance comprehensive service capability and improve user experience.

"Going global has been our business development strategy for the past 10 years since our entry into the European and US markets. We have witnessed a fast growth in our user base and achieved satisfactory sales performance in these two markets. The launch of Banggood Express is a service upgrade driven by the users demands and market trends. It is also a crucial step of improving Banggood's overall international service in those regions. As we continue to expand, we will gradually extend the Express service to other regional markets," said Aaron Chen, CEO of Banggood.

With 14 years' experience in the cross-border e-commerce industry, Banggood knows that logistics excellence and supply chain efficiency underpin customer satisfaction from production to sales.

"The decision to use warehouses in China as a home-base for Banggood Express shipping warehouses due to the strength of our local supply chain, warehousing and distribution network. At the start of the supply chain, we optimize the layout of our storage network and integrate storage and delivery into one process, reducing handling and transit points, to ensure a shorter delivery times," said Alex Xie, Logistics Manager of Banggood.

To get prepared for the high volume in Banggood Summer Prime Sale which features digital coupons worth USD60 Million, the internal testing for Banggood Express has been completed earlier this month. It is set to go live in United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and the US in July, so users will enjoy both quicker delivery and digital coupons in this sale campaign from July 3 through July 26.

About Banggood

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms to offer tens of millions of registered users more than 500,000 types of products, covering from consumer electronics to clothing. Banggood is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the city of supply chain, with a global reach in North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America and Middle East.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

Media Contact

Zoeh Zheng

Phone: +86-134-5028-6595

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Banggood

Related Links

https://www.banggood.com

