BANGI Announces Appointment Of CVG Group, LLC Co-Founder And Vice Chair Willard L Jackson To Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly traded cannabis firm BANGI Inc. ( OTC: COBI ), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms, today announced that it has appointed Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of CVG Group, LLC, Willard L Jackson, to its Board of Directors.

"The most important goal of a board member is to support management to increase long-term shareholder value and to help find ways to stand out in a competitive marketplace," said Willard Jackson of CVG Group, LLC , a private investment firm whose portfolio includes Ebony Media, LLC, Starline Motor Coaches, LLC and several other companies.

"I look forward to bringing my experience and resources in the capital markets to BANGI, including providing greater exposure across a plethora of platforms. I'm excited to help build BANGI into a world-class organization," concluded Mr. Jackson.

A native to Denton, TX, Willard L. Jackson, Jr., is a seasoned entrepreneur with a strong track record of operational success. Mr. Jackson currently serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for Offisol, a management consulting and staff augmentation company. For the last 20 years, Mr. Jackson was the founder, owner and CEO of MetroplexCore Industries, a provider of environmental site assessment, project management and tank cleaning services to the oil and gas industry. Willard has managed projects for a number of Fortune 100 clients, which included; Chevron USA, ExxonMobil, Shell, and Conoco Philips, among others. Mr. Jackson is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. Some of his major accomplishments are as follows: President George W. Bush appointed him to the Federal Home Loan Bank Board of Directors in 2002, and he served on the Board until 2008. Texas Governor George W. Bush appointed him to the Board of Regents of Texas Southern University in 1995. He was elected the Board's Chairman in 1997 and served as Chairman until 2003.

To learn more about Willard L Jackson or CVG Group, LLC visit http://cvggroupllc.com .

To learn more about BANGI, INC visit www.bangistock.com . For Investor Relations inquiries email at IR@bangistock.com.

BANGI, INC [OTC: COBI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential.

