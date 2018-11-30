BANGI [OTC: COBI] Names Former Ambassador To The United States Dr Neil Parsans As Board Chairman

Excited to join the new entity, Parsan's prime focus is the expansion of the BANGI's reach in the real estate industry from a global perspective. "My paramount goal is to establish BANGI's footprint beyond America, throughout the underserved markets in the Real Estate space such as the Caribbean, as well as Central and South America; collectively three times the size of North America," Dr. Parsans explained.

"While these nations are rich in real estate, they lack are the processes, training, education, expertise, created by USA and Canada. My focus is bringing together Bangi's team and resources directly to heads of state looking to participate in this growing global Industry and create win-win opportunities with public-private partnerships."

As a retired non-resident Ambassador to the United Mexican States and Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Neil Parsans is in regular contact with other dignitaries, state leaders, and ambassadors throughout the Americas and the Caribbean who are always seeking to expand and present opportunities in various business sectors.

Additionally BANGI plans to expand its shareholder base to the 1 billion + people in the Americas, by listing on various stock exchanges that allow dual listing; thus widening the opportunity for participation to underserved audiences on a global level.

DR. NEIL PARSAN

Dr. Neil Parsan assumed the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, non-resident Ambassador to the United Mexican States, and Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the Organization of American States (OAS) in February 2011. He also held the Cabinet position of Executive Secretary for Integral Development at the Organization of American States (OAS) as confirmed by 34 countries through the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) in September 2015. Currently, Dr. Parsan remains a respected diplomat, globalist, strategist and Secretary for Integrated Development for (OAS).

BANGI, INC [ OTC: COBI ]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential.

BANGI INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

