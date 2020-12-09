Bangkok Smile Dental Clinic SUKHUMVIT 5 Achieves GHA's COVID-19 Certification of Conformance for Medical Travel

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program for Medical Travel Services issued the COVID - 19 Guidelines earlier this year to assist organizations in the medical and health tourism industries seeking to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection for both domestic and international traveling patients and their companions. The guidelines are unique in that they focus on the entire care continuum, including interactions with the healthcare organization, hotel, and ground transportation. According to Dr. Sermsakul Wongtiraporn, owner and Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok Smile Dental Clinic, "Bangkok Smile Dental Clinic is not only a leading dental facility in Thailand and the region, but also in exclusive partnership with MALO DENTAL which is the largest group of dental clinics in the world. Directed by Dr. Paulo Malo, we have been receiving patients for dental treatments from around the world for more than 18 years. We made a strategic decision to achieve the Certification of Conformance with GHA's COVID-19 Guidelines to build patient trust in our clinic, demonstrating that we have specific protocols in place to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 for traveling patients. The certification process was very valuable to our team as it helped us to identify vulnerabilities and risks not just at our clinic, but during patient travel, transportation and accommodation."

The Certification of Conformance for hospitals and ambulatory centers is a three-year certification with annual reviews, which signals to medical travelers, referrers, and other payers that the organization has implemented the recommendations in the guidelines as a proactive risk mitigation strategy to ensure patient safety and well-being during and post-COVID-19. Embedded within the Certification process is an online training for staff to familiarize themselves with the Guidelines and Certification process.

According to Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), "The COVID-19 Certification of Conformance helps increase patient trust in an organization by demonstrating that a medical travel program has implemented operational protocols, practices, and procedures that have undergone an external review and reflect international best practices designed to keep traveling patients safe. We congratulate Bangkok Smile Dental Clinic SUKHUMVIT 5 on achieving GHA's Certification of Conformance and for its strong focus on patient safety and patient experience."

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) COVID-19 Program for Medical Travel Services Guidelines are free and the Certification of Conformance is a process that is accomplished virtually and within a relatively short period of time.

About GHA

Founded in 2016, the Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel services. GHA's international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism and health tourism, which support healthcare providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua's International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/

About Bangkok Smile Dental Clinic (SUKHUMVIT 5)

Founded in 2003 as a small dental clinic by Dr. Sermsakul Wongtiraporn in the Ploenchit area of Bangkok across the former UK embassy, BSDC has now become a leading international dental center in Thailand with 8 locations, nearly 70 dental specialists and part of an international network of Dr. Paulo Malo with present in 62 cities and 21 cities around the world. The company has built its own ISO-9001 dental laboratories and offers patients the latest dental technology such as 3-D Cone Beam x-ray, Dental Lasers, CEREC-Chairside Digital Crowns, ITero-Dental Imaging Scanners to name a few. The latest addition to BSDC group is Bangkok Smile Dental Clinic Sukhumvit 5 branch, which is located inside the Med Asia Healthcare Complex Building along Soi 5 Sukhumvit in the Nana Area, the center of fun and entertainment in the heart of the Bangkok.

Visit: https://www.bangkoksmiledental.com/

