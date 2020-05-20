Bango Expands Presence in Three Continents With New Google Play Launches

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the mobile commerce company, has successfully launched carrier billing routes in the Google Play store for new operators in Asia, Latin America and Africa. Millions of customers in Peru, Hong Kong and South Africa can now pay for the massive array of content and services in Google Play, charging the cost to their phone bill, all powered by the Bango Platform.

In the space of six weeks, Direct Carrier Billing in the Google Play store has been enabled through the Bango Platform for subscribers of Entel in Peru, Sun Mobile in Hong Kong and MTN in South Africa. Pre and post-paid subscribers can now simply click-to-buy using carrier billing for instant access to their favorite games, music, movies and more.

"Ever more operators across the world standardize on the Bango platform to bring mobile commerce experiences to their customers," said Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango. "In addition to activating payments in Google Play and other app stores, Bango technology enables operators to offer third-party products bundled with their customer plans or marketed directly to their customers through Facebook and other platforms."

To ensure continuous revenue growth from carrier billing across these new routes, Bango technology will be applied to increase payment success, user acquisition and engagement. Mobile operators relying on Bango Boost data typically increase revenue by 20-40 percent, with some achieving growth of more than 70 percent.

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside. www.bango.com

