Banjo Health Inc. Selected by Vivid Clear Rx as its Next Generation PA Platform

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Banjo Health is excited to announce the signing of a multi-year agreement with Vivid Clear Rx, a PBM based in Omaha with the mission of providing clarity, expertise and service to its clients. With Banjo Health's Harmony PA solution, the companies are poised for rapid growth and expansion to jointly solve the prior authorization dilemma.

"We chose Banjo Health based on its solution and its alignment with our commitment to provide superior customer service. Providing a best-in-class prior authorization service model is foundational to our positioning statement of 'clear intentions, clear savings'", stated Mike Agostino, President of Vivid Clear Rx.

With this partnership, Banjo Health will provide its comprehensive PA Management solution, Harmony PA, in addition to its three modular solutions of Virtuoso AI, Concerto Suite, and Composer to Vivid Clear Rx. Composer is a recently launched solution that autogenerates decision trees directly from clinical guidelines by Pharmacy & Therapeutics committees and Medical Review Boards.

"We are thrilled to work with the Vivid Clear Rx team. Vivid Clear Rx carefully chose Banjo Health to help solve their challenges with its current prior authorization process. Their confidence in us validates that Banjo is on the right path," says Saar Mahna, Founder and CEO of Banjo Health.

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is an innovative healthcare technology solution provider that enhances existing practices through Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on simplifying the complexities in Prior Authorization. Solution offerings, Harmony PA, Virtuoso AI, and Concerto Suite utilize AI and cloud-based technologies to meet all compliance regulations across all lines of business to provide an accurate, streamlined, and transparent PA process.

For more information, visit https://www.banjohealth.com/

About Vivid Clear RX

Vivid Clear Rx is a different kind of pharmacy benefits manager. Built on the traditions of its parent company, Hy-Vee, Inc., Vivid Clear Rx promotes outstanding customer service, healthy lifestyles and quality services and solutions. The Vivid Clear team brings decades of pharmacy experience, insights and relationships so clients get the value, clarity and savings they deserve.

For more information, visit www.vividclearrx.com

