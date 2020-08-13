Bank Hapoalim Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) (ADR: BKHYY), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Key financial highlights:

Net profit totaled NIS 133 million in the second quarter of 2020 (ROE of 1.4%), compared with NIS 871 million in the same quarter last year (ROE of 9.3%).

Net profit in the quarter was negatively impacted mainly as a result of NIS 1,128 million of provision for credit losses, of which NIS 806 million were added to the bank's collective allowance as an advance measure in confronting the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Bank continued to demonstrate strong capital and liquidity resilience:

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio stood at 11.23% as at June 30, 2020 , well above both regulatory and internal targets.

Shareholders' Equity totaled NIS 38.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared with year-end balances of NIS 38.2 billion .

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 131% as at June 30, 2020 , compared with 127% in the same quarter last year.

Retail deposits increased 12.2% since year-end and totaled NIS 263.4 billion as at the end of the second quarter.

Reflective of the impact of COVID-19 on credit demand, net credit to the public totaled NIS 293.7 billion , compared with NIS 292.9 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 0.3%.

Total income from regular financing activity, totaled NIS 2,321 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with NIS 2,572 million in the same quarter last year, mainly as a result of the lower interest rate environment and negative CPI in the quarter.

Operating and other expenses declined by 8.3% compared with the same quarter last year, totaling NIS 1,826 million , compared with NIS 1,992 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Recent mentions:

Chairman appointment: On June 28, 2020 , the Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to elect Reuven Krupik to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Krupik replaced Oded Eran , who served as Chairman of the Board since 2017 and passed away in June.

On , the Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to elect Reuven Krupik to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Krupik replaced , who served as Chairman of the Board since 2017 and passed away in June. Maala index win: Bank Hapoalim earned the Platinum Plus rating on the Maala corporate responsibility index for the third consecutive year.

Bank Hapoalim earned the Platinum Plus rating on the Maala corporate responsibility index for the third consecutive year. Acceleration of efficiency plan: The Bank resolved to accelerate the implementation of its 2020-2022 efficiency plan announced in January, which encompasses voluntary retirement of approximately 900 employees.

The Bank resolved to accelerate the implementation of its 2020-2022 efficiency plan announced in January, which encompasses voluntary retirement of approximately 900 employees. COVID-19: The Bank continues its commitment to support its employees, customers and the community in which it operates through the COVID-19 crisis. Among its many initiatives:

Deferral of loan payments: The bank has continued to expand measures for its customers who are suffering the effects of COVID-19. Among other efforts, the bank is allowing customers to defer loan and mortgage payments, in order to provide cash-flow relief.

Participation in government guarantee scheme: The bank continues to offer loans to businesses under the scheme. As of the end of the second quarter, the bank has provided loans to its customers in the amount of approximately NIS 3.8 billion through the scheme. Approximately 78% of which have been granted to small businesses and microbusinesses, an additional 22% to mid-sized and large businesses, and the remainder to private individuals.

Assistance to the elderly: The bank has established a call center dedicated to senior citizens delivering quick, personal service with no wait times.

Scheduled appointments at the branches of the bank: The bank has accelerated the drive towards scheduled appointments with bankers at its branches, in line with common practice at advanced organizations around the world. Scheduled appointments as a percentage of total meetings rose from approximately 20% at the beginning of this year to approximately 80% at the end of July, allowing improvement of the customer experience and better operational efficiency at the branches.

Designated loan fund for self-employed individuals: The bank and the Lahav announced a NIS 0.5 billion loan fund targeted to assist self-employed individuals, with interest rates similar to those offered in government-backed loans.

Key developments in the financial statements for the second quarter of 2020:

Income from regular financing activity , totaled NIS 2,321 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with NIS 2,572 million in the same quarter last year. The decline mainly reflects the negative impact of lower FED and local interest rates on deposit margins and the negative CPI in the quarter.

Fees and other income, totaled NIS 795 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with NIS 833 million in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 4.6%, mainly as a result of decline in income from credit cards and account-management fees.

Net provision for credit losses totaled NIS 1,128 million in the second quarter of 2020, or 1.49% of the average total credit to the public (annualized), compared with a net provision for credit losses in the amount of NIS 319 million in the same quarter last year, or 0.44% of the average total credit to the public (annualized).

Net provision for the reported quarter includes NIS 806 million which were added to the bank's collective allowance as an advance measure in confronting the effects of the crisis.

Net provision for the reported quarter includes NIS 806 million which were added to the bank's collective allowance as an advance measure in confronting the effects of the crisis.

Operating and other expenses, totaled NIS 1,826 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with NIS 1,992 million in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 8.3%.

Salary expenses, totaled NIS 931 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with NIS 909 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 2.4%.

totaled in the second quarter of 2020, compared with in the same quarter last year, an increase of 2.4%. Cost income ratio was 57.9% in the second quarter of 2020, compared with 57.5% in the same quarter last year.

Key developments in balance sheet items:

Consolidated balance sheet, totaled NIS 499.3 billion as at June 30, 2020 , compared with NIS 463.7 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 7.7%.

Net credit to the public , totaled NIS 293.7 billion , compared with NIS 292.9 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 0.3%.

Consumer credit in Israel , totaled NIS 38.4 billion , compared with NIS 41.5 billion at the end of 2019, a decrease of 7.3%.

Housing loans in Israel , totaled NIS 93.9 billion , compared with NIS 89.3 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 5.1%.

Credit to small businesses in Israel , totaled NIS 31.1 billion , compared with NIS 31.0 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 0.2%.

Credit to the commercial segment in Israel , totaled NIS 40.9 billion , compared with NIS 40.1 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 1.9%.

Credit to the corporate segment in Israel , totaled NIS 73.9 billion , compared with NIS 75.7 billion at the end of 2019, a decrease of 2.4%.

Deposits from the public , totaled NIS 400.8 billion , compared with NIS 361.6 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 10.8%.

Deposits from consumers in Israel , totaled NIS 210.6 billion , compared with NIS 188.8 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 11.5%.

Deposits from small businesses in Israel , totaled NIS 52.9 billion , compared with NIS 46.0 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 15.0%.

Shareholders' equity , totaled NIS 38.0 billion , compared with NIS 38.2 billion at the end of 2019.

The bank continues to maintaining a very high liquidity and stability indices – Liquidity coverage ratio stood at 131% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 127% in the same quarter last year.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio as at June 30, 2020 , stood at 11.23%, well above both regulatory and internal targets.

as at , stood at 11.23%, well above both regulatory and internal targets. Total capital ratio, as at June 30, 2020 stood at 14.23%, above the capital thresholds required by the Bank of Israel .

About Bank Hapoalim:

Bank Hapoalim is Israel's leading financial group. In Israel, the Bank Hapoalim operates 205 full-service retail branches, regional business centers and specialized industry relationship managers for major corporate customers. The Bank Hapoalim Group includes holdings in financial companies involved in investment banking, trust services and portfolio management. Internationally, commercial banking services are provided in North America by the New York branch. Bank Hapoalim is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: POLI) and holds a Level-1 ADR program. For more information about Bank Hapoalim, please visit us online at www.bankhapoalim.com

Please note: This press release was prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy, the Bank's reported financial statements in Hebrew will prevail.

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time







For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the

year ended December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019

2019 Main performance indicators





















Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

1.41%

9.26%

1.72%

9.01%

4.62% Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1)(2)

1.71%

8.48%

2.51%

8.63%

7.13% Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

1.41%

7.61%

2.30%

7.70%

3.86% Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1)(3)

1.71%

8.33%

2.51%

8.06%

6.72% Return on average assets(1)

0.11%

0.77%

0.14%

0.74%

0.39% Ratio of income to average assets

0.48%

0.58%

1.01%

1.09%

2.17% Efficiency ratio – cost-income ratio from continued operations

57.89%

57.49%

57.24%

58.32%

66.44% Efficiency ratio – cost-income ratio excluding extraordinary items from continued operations(3)

57.39%

55.46%

56.80%

57.26%

58.13% Financing margin from regular activity(1)(4)

1.96%

2.39%

2.11%

2.31%

2.26% Liquidity coverage ratio(5)

131%

127%

131%

127%

121%





































As at June 30

December 31













2020

2019

2019 Ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components(6)









11.23%

11.97%

11.53% Ratio of total capital to risk components(6)









14.23%

15.27%

14.64% Leverage ratio(6)









6.97%

7.94%

7.61% (1) Calculated on an annualized basis. (2) Does not include expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group's business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, net profit or loss from the separation from Isracard, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank's investment in Bank Pozitif. (3) Does not include expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group's business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank's investment in Bank Pozitif. (4) Financing profit from regular activity (see the Report of the Board of Directors and Board of Management, in the section "Material developments in income, expenses, and other comprehensive income") divided by total financial assets after allowance for credit losses, net of non-interest bearing balances in respect of credit cards. (5) For additional information, see the section "Liquidity and refinancing risk," in the financial statements. (6) For additional information, see the section "Capital, capital adequacy, and leverage," in the financial statements.

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time (continued)







For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year ended December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019

2019 Main credit quality indicators





















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of credit to the public

2.00%

1.37%

2.00%

1.37%

1.58% Impaired debts and debts in arrears of 90 days or more as a percentage of credit to the public

1.70%

1.30%

1.70%

1.30%

1.80% Net charge-offs as a percentage of average credit to the public(1)

0.32%

0.13%

0.29%

0.15%

0.12% Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average credit to the public(1)

1.49%

0.44%

1.30%

0.30%

0.44%























Main profit and loss data



























NIS millions Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

133

871

325

1,692

1,799 Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2)

161

800

474

1,621

2,778 Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank

133

720

434

1,450

1,503 Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(3)

161

786

474

1,516

2,619 Net interest income

2,166

2,466

4,358

4,743

9,319 Provision for credit losses

1,128

319

1,937

440

1,276 Net financing profit*

2,359

2,632

4,857

4,998

9,878 Non-interest income

988

999

2,179

1,891

3,889 Of which: fees

746

804

1,609

1,589

3,240 Operating and other expenses

1,826

1,992

3,742

3,869

8,776 Of which: salaries and related expenses

963

1,035**

1,925

2,086**

4,108** Total income

3,154

3,465

6,537

6,634

13,208





















Net earnings per ordinary share (in NIS)



















Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

0.10

0.65

0.24

1.27

1.13 * Net financing profit includes net interest income and non-interest financing income (expenses). ** Reclassified. (1) Calculated on an annualized basis. (2) Does not include expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group's business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, net profit or loss from the separation from Isracard, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank's investment in Bank Pozitif. (3) Does not include expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group's business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank's investment in Bank Pozitif.

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time (continued)















June 30

December 31













2020

2019

2019















NIS millions Main balance sheet data























Total assets











499,280

454,247

463,688

Of which: Cash and deposits with banks











113,033

72,913

88,122

Securities











66,513

71,116

59,486

Net credit to the public











293,700

288,623

292,940

Net problematic credit risk











8,513

7,549

8,787

Net impaired balance sheet debts











2,691

2,205

3,034

Credit to the public not accruing interest income (NPL)











3,570

2,376

3,867

Total liabilities











461,226

414,698

425,467

Of which: Deposits from the public











400,816

352,112

361,645

Deposits from banks











3,418

3,034

3,520

Bonds and subordinated notes











25,196

30,080

26,853

Shareholders' equity











38,024

39,503

38,181



























Additional data























Share price at end of period (in NIS)











20.6

26.4

28.7

































For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year

ended

December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Total dividend per share (in agorot)*



-

-

53.94**

-

74.90

Ratio of fees to average assets



0.15%

0.18%

0.34%

0.35%

0.71%

* According to the date of declaration. ** Paid as a dividend in kind, in shares; calculated based on the value of Isracard shares on March 8, 2020 (NIS 10.91).

SOURCE Bank Hapoalim