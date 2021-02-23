Bank Iowa Selects Newgen for Streamlining its Account Opening Process

With Newgen's solution, built on a low code platform, the bank can accelerate customer acquisition, reduce abandonment rates, facilitate account maintenance, and rapidly respond to dynamic business needs. Furthermore, the solution seamlessly integrates with third-party systems, enables frictionless processing with user-friendly workflows, and bridges silos between front and back offices.

"We consistently aspire to be the bank of choice for our clients, and enhancing our account opening process through Newgen's software is a further reflection of that vision," said Jim Plagge, Bank Iowa, President and CEO.

"With rising customer expectations, banks need to automate their processes with speed and agility. We are excited to help Bank Iowa build a connected bank foundation that can not only transform their onboarding process today, but also automate other customer-facing processes in future," said Anand Raman, EVP and COO, Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen's purpose-built connected banking solutions continue to help leading financial institutions globally achieve their business goals and enable end-to-end customers' journeys.

About Bank Iowa

With more than $1.6 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa's products and services through 26 locations in 23 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

