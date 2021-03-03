Bank Leumi to Report Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results on March 9, 2021

Bank Leumi

Mar 03, 2021, 04:37 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its Q4 and Annual 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Mr. Hanan Friedman, President & CEO and Mr. Omer Ziv, EVP & CFO, will host the results call followed by Q&A.  The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).   

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel                                    

03-9180609

UK                                         

0-800-917-5108

US & Canada                     

1-888-642-5032

All other locations

+972-3-918-0609

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

For more information visit www.leumi.co.il or contact [email protected]

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

