Bank of America’s Lionel Nowell, Marriott and Cisco Boards Honored With 2022 Board Leadership Awards

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Nowell, lead independent director at Bank of America and a member of the Ecolab and Textron boards, was named "Independent Director of the Year" today by Corporate Board Member as part of the magazine's 4th annual Board Leadership Awards, presented in partnership with AlixPartners.

Nowell was recognized by a distinguished panel of public company board members for his work helping to guide one of the world's most important financial institutions through a very difficult period of history, with superior results for all of its stakeholders.

He is one of three honorees this year's committee recognized for their work during a tumultuous time for the world. The others are:

The board of Marriott is the recipient of the "Courage in the Boardroom" award this year for their excellent performance during the most difficult period in the company's history, as they recovered both from the global shutdown of their business during Covid and the sudden loss of their longtime CEO, Arne Sorenson .

this year for their excellent performance during the most difficult period in the company's history, as they recovered both from the global shutdown of their business during Covid and the sudden loss of their longtime CEO, . The board of Cisco is the recipient of the "Greatest Impact on Corporate Boards" award for their ESG leadership demonstrated in part by their groundbreaking pro-bono work assisting the government of Ukraine defend against cyberattacks during Russia's invasion, showcasing the powerful, essential role private sector companies can play in defending democracy worldwide.

The awards will be presented live, in person, during Corporate Board Member's 18th annual Boardroom Summit and Peer Exchange, Sept. 15, at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, followed by a panel discussion with Nowell and members of the Marriott and Cisco boards. For more information or to register for the event: https://boardmember.com/boardroomsummit/

"This year has proven to be another time of incredible challenge for all public companies," said Jamie Tassa, publisher, Corporate Board Member. "The performance of these directors and boards is a great reminder of what an indispensable role exceptional governance—and leadership—plays in the success of an organization."

"This year's honorees are true role models for public company boards, showcasing how vital great board leadership is, especially in uncertain and disruptive times," said Joe Shalleck, managing director, AlixPartners, who acts as a special advisor to the judges throughout the process. "We congratulate them all, and we are honored to once again be part of this important effort to recognize great corporate governance."

About the Judges

What makes the Board Leadership Awards unique is that they are selected by a peer group of exceptional, experienced public company directors. This year's judges include: Pamela Arway, Chair, DaVita, director, The Hershey Co. and Iron Mountain, Inc.; Edward J. "Ned" Kelly, Retired Chair, CSX, Board Member, MetLife and Citizens Financial Group; Ellen Kullman, Executive Chair, Carbon, Inc., Former CEO, DuPont, Board Member, Goldman Sachs, Amgen and Dell Technologies; Mike O'Neill, Retired Chair, Citigroup; Maria Sastre, Board Member, General Mills and O'Reilly Auto Parts; Nigel Travis, Retired Executive Chair, Dunkin' Brands, Board Member, Abercrombie & Fitch and Advance Auto Parts; Mike White, Board Member, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Former Board Member, Whirlpool Corp. and Kimberly-Clark, Former Chair and CEO, DIRECTV.

About Corporate Board Member

Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group, has been the market leader in board education for 20 years. The quarterly publication provides public company board members, CEOs, general counsel and corporate secretaries decision-making tools to address the wide range of corporate governance, risk oversight and shareholder engagement issues facing their boards. Corporate Board Member further extends its thought leadership through online resources, webinars, timely research, conferences and peer-driven roundtables. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of directors and officers of publicly traded companies listed with NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Learn more at BoardMember.com

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group, the leading community for U.S. business leaders, publishes Chief Executive magazine, ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com, StrategicCFO360.com, StrategicCIO360.com and StrategicCHRO360.com, and produces conferences and roundtables that enable C-Suite leaders to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. CEG also hosts a number of peer networks, including Chief Executive Network, the CFO Leadership Council, the Corporate Board Member Institute and the American College of Corporate Directors. Visit ChiefExecutiveGroup.com for details.

About AlixPartners

For more than forty years, AlixPartners has helped businesses around the world respond quickly and decisively to their most critical challenges—circumstances as diverse as urgent performance improvement, accelerated transformation, complex restructuring and risk mitigation. These are the moments when everything is on the line—a sudden shift in the market, an unexpected performance decline, a time-sensitive deal, a fork-in-the-road decision. But it's not what we do that makes a difference, it's how we do it. Tackling situations when time is of the essence is part of our DNA—so we adopt an action-oriented approach at all times. We work in small, highly qualified teams with specific industry and functional expertise, and we operate at pace, moving quickly from analysis to implementation. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients until the job is done, and only measure our success in terms of the results we deliver. Our approach enables us to help our clients confront and overcome truly future-defining challenges. We partner with you to make the right decisions and take the right actions. And we are right by your side. When it really matters.

