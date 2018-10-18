Bank of Botetourt Declares Regular Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

BUCHANAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on October 24, 2015 of $0.15 per share on its common stock, payable on November 16, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2018.

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

