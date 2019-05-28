Bank of Botetourt relocates and expands Cave Spring office in Roanoke, VA

BUCHANAN, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) is pleased to announce it has relocated its limited service office at Springwood Park and opened a standalone full-service office located at 3232 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA. The Cave Spring Office is 2,660 square feet and includes an ATM with deposit capabilities and will continue housing the Bank's mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage.

"Since entering the Cave Spring market in 2016, we have been gratified by the support of the community and the opportunity to serve residents and business in this area. With the announced and executed mergers of other financial institutions in the Roanoke market, we felt it was the perfect time to expand our presence in Roanoke," stated G. Lyn Hayth, III, President & CEO.

Amie Chernault, Assistant Vice President & Market Manager, will continue to lead the Cave Spring retail office. Chernault brings over thirty years of experience in the banking industry and is active in various civic organizations. "Her leadership will continue the positive trajectory for success in this market," stated Hayth. Robin Stultz and Stacey Brugh complete the Cave Spring retail team.

Our mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, offers a wide array of products and services, including mortgage options for purchases, construction loans, investment property loans, and various refinancing options. Cyndi Beach Stultz and Donna Brown Vaught, both Vice President – Mortgage Loan Officers, offer knowledge and depth of experience in the mortgage industry. "Our mortgage originators are the best of the best in the Roanoke Valley," continued Hayth. Virginia Mountain Mortgage in Cave Spring also is served by employees Lisa Caldwell and Mary Williams.

Bank of Botetourt recently hired Susan Larkin, Assistant Vice President – Treasury Services. Larkin is a seasoned banker who will assist Bank of Botetourt in the deposit gathering function, focusing on growing relationship with government and non-profit customers. Hayth explained, "Adding a Treasury Service department at our Bank is a strategic initiative that we are proud to accomplish this year and is perfectly timed with the opening at Cave Spring."

Following recent bank mergers in the Roanoke Valley, Bank of Botetourt is now the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Bank of Botetourt's formal ribbon cutting and public grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 7th beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

