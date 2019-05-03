Bank of Montreal Confirms Election of Board of Directors

BMO Financial Group

May 03, 2019, 16:31 ET

TORONTO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - On April 2, 2019 Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Toronto.  At that meeting all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 7, 2019 were elected.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 15 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:  

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Janice M. Babiak

296,531,411

98.53%

4,414,205

1.47%

Sophie Brochu

299,384,889

99.48%

1,560,726

0.52%

Craig W. Broderick

299,806,072

99.62%

1,139,543

0.38%

George A. Cope

294,404,047

97.83%

6,545,167

2.17%

Christine A. Edwards

298,617,589

99.23%

2,331,440

0.77%

Martin S. Eichenbaum

299,603,599

99.55%

1,345,431

0.45%

Ronald H. Farmer

290,527,321

96.54%

10,421,447

3.46%

David Harquail

299,787,758

99.61%

1,161,272

0.39%

Linda S. Huber

299,885,964

99.65%

1,063,841

0.35%

Eric R. La Flèche

299,788,057

99.61%

1,161,748

0.39%

Lorraine Mitchelmore

299,804,412

99.62%

1,145,413

0.38%

Philip S. Orsino

293,731,513

97.60%

7,218,291

2.40%

J. Robert S. Prichard

294,669,626

97.91%

6,280,136

2.09%

Darryl White

299,614,324

99.56%

1,335,442

0.44%

Don M. Wilson III

297,673,513

98.91%

3,276,291

1.09%

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting were published on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  

About BMO Financial Group 
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $807 billion as of January 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

