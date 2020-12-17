Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (NASDAQ: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to shareholders of record December 29, 2020, payable January 29, 2021. This represents the 125th quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders – representing over 30 years of rewarding our shareholders.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Given our earnings and strong capital position, we are pleased to declare a quarterly cash dividend, for the 125th time, since our founding in 1986."

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina Corporation

Related Links

http://www.banksc.com

