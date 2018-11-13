Bank of Southern California Hires Juliana Rowland as Managing Director in Orange County

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of Juliana Rowland as Managing Director in Orange County. She will be responsible for cultivating new client relationships for the Bank with a focus on Orange County's business community. Bank of Southern California first entered the market in January 2018 with the opening of a production office in the city of Orange and plans to open a full-service branch early next year.

Mrs. Rowland brings nearly 14 years of banking experience, most recently serving as Business Banking Sales Manager, First Vice President for CommerceWest Bank in Irvine. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas.

"Juliana will be a great asset to our experienced business banking group. Her expertise, leadership, and commitment to the business community will be a valuable resource to both our team and clients," said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "We look forward to Juliana's contributions as Bank of Southern California continues to build upon its success and realize additional growth opportunities in Orange County," concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

* LOGO Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0118s2p-bank-so-cal-300dpi.jpg

SOURCE Bank of Southern California, N.A.

Related Links

http://www.banksocal.com

