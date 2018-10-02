Bank of the West Helps Connect Technology Leaders through New Networking Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of the West is bringing together, for the first time, treasurers from rapidly-expanding technology companies at Tech20 High-Growth (Tech20 HG), the Bank announced today. As the lead sponsor of the inaugural meeting, the Bank's support is part of its continued work with the technology sector nationwide.

The Bank of the West Commercial Banking Group's collaboration with organizer NeuGroup allows Tech20 HG to provide treasurers in the technology sector the opportunity to meet and learn from peers in an environment that has benefited NeuGroup members for 17 years. Participants in the invite-only discussion group come from a number of geographic hubs within the U.S. technology industry.

"Bank of the West supports the unique needs of technology companies who become more complex, global enterprises faster than their peers in any other industry," said Andreas Bubenzer-Paim, Managing Director and Head of Technology Banking at Bank of the West. "We work with U.S.-headquartered, middle market technology companies nationwide to address their complex needs across the U.S. and around the globe, like domestic and international cash management solutions, tailored financing structures and capital markets and investment banking advisory services, delivered by Bank of the West and its parent company BNP Paribas."

The first meeting will take place on October 11, 2018.

"Our work within the technology industry showcases the capabilities of Bank of the West's Commercial Bank," said Jean-Marc Torre, Senior EVP and Group Head for Commercial Banking at Bank of the West. "Technology is at the heart of what we do and influences every level of our business, from building a culture of innovation across our Commercial Banking team, to how we serve our clients in many industries by developing state-of-the-art products and services."

About Bank of the West

The fundamental belief that a bank should have a positive impact on society drives Bank of the West. At a time when people demand more from companies, we are taking action to ensure our activities help protect the planet, improve people's lives, and strengthen communities. That's why we are investing where we can have a real impact: supporting energy transition, helping enable female entrepreneurs and financing innovative start-ups. As the bank for a changing world, Bank of the West is committed to sustainable finance along with our parent company BNP Paribas, which is one of the only financial organizations in the world to adopt the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through Digital Channels and offices across the U.S., Bank of the West provides financial tools and resources to more than 2 million individuals, families and businesses.

About NeuGroup

For more than two decades, NeuGroup has lead the way in peer knowledge exchange for treasury and finance professionals. With an unrivaled network of 20 invitation-only peer groups, NeuGroup facilitates more than 30 face-to-face meetings that connect peers, exchange knowledge and distill discussions. These face-to-face interactions, coupled with formal benchmarking, inform actions, transform practices, and enhance careers for the 450 members of the NeuGroup Network. More information at www.Neugroup.com.

