Bank of the West's Unique Job Perk: An Employee Tennis Tournament at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Over the last two months, Bank of the West employees have competed in regional We Are Tennis Cup tournaments held in Irvine, San Francisco, Omaha, and Denver. Employees of varying skill levels were placed into four-person teams of mixed gender and playing abilities. Of the original 132 players, 16 employees—four teams--will compete against the backdrop of the BNP Paribas Open, the fifth-largest tennis tournament in the world.

The employee team tournament is scheduled for March 16 in Stadium 2 at Indian Wells. The winning team will then play against global colleagues at the We Are Tennis Cup International Finals in Paris. An estimated 32 teams from around the world will convene on the legendary clay courts of Roland-Garros for the final tournament, held in conjunction with the French Open this June.

"The We Are Tennis Cup celebrates our tennis community and brings our global team culture to life in a fun and engaging way," said Nandita Bakhshi, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of the West. "We're thrilled our employees share a passion for tennis and look forward to seeing all finalists come together in Paris in June."

Now in its fourth year, the We Are Tennis Cup is BNP Paribas' largest internal sporting event. More than 2,500 participants from 40 countries participated in 2018, with thousands of employees following the tournament outcome from their home countries.

The company tournament leverages the bank sponsorships with the BNP Paribas Open and the French Open for a unique employee perk. It also promotes a company culture of team work and collaboration. When employees can communicate effectively with each other and develop team strategies, they are more likely to enjoy success on—and off—the courts.

"I've been playing tennis for 30 years," said John Koh, a banker in the Wealth Management Group at Bank of the West and team captain of the Southern California team heading to Indian Wells. "Win or lose, I'm happy. The opportunity to play at Indian Wells is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

