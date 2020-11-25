Bank Tech Pioneer Nation Meyer Remembered

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ digital banking solutions for community banks nationwide, announced the death of DCI founder, Nation Meyer at the age of 98.

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO said, "Nation Meyer was a true visionary and intrepid force who created a new concept of cooperative bank data processing and made it a reality, paving the way for generations of innovation in banking technology."

Nation Meyer

In 1955, Meyer (then president of First National Bank of Hutchinson, KS), approached the Treasury Department with a novel vision of shared data processing for banks. But the Treasury office rejected it. Six years later, Meyer revived his idea after a chance meeting with a computerization expert convinced him to present his idea to three other prominent Kansas bankers who joined the venture, and launched DCI together.

At the time, DCI was the first data processing company of its kind west of the Mississippi and one of only six in the entire United States. Today, DCI remains a progressive, innovative provider of bank core technology development and related solutions.

Meyer continued to help shape the direction and focus of the company on the board of directors until 2000. He remained a staunch champion of DCI all his life and in an interview for the company's 45th anniversary Meyer commented, "It's gone far beyond what I ever dreamed possible."

Added Fankhauser, "Nation provided the solid foundation for DCI to grow and serve banks nationwide with customer-focused innovation and integrity for the past several decades, and for more to come. We will always honor his legacy with pride. He will be forever fondly remembered at DCI and throughout the banking community."

Meyer and his original three partners are commemorated on a bronze plaque in the lobby of the DCI headquarters, and in 2014, DCI established the annual Nation Meyer Innovative Banker Award to honor and perpetuate Meyer's legacy by recognizing a different DCI banker each year for their contribution toward the betterment of their bank, community, DCI and the industry as a whole.

