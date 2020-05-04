Bank Tech Provider DCI Names Daren Fankhauser to Lead Software Evolution

HUTCHINSON, Kan., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related digital technologies for community financial institutions nationwide, has promoted Daren Fankhauser to Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer and Chief Architect, assuming executive oversight of the company's digital banking software development, particularly iCore360, along with [email protected]® online/mobile banking, website hosting, the newly-acquired Vetter™ digital onboarding solutions and other future products.

Daren Fankhauser

John Jones, DCI CEO said, "Daren is an extremely talented and visionary software developer who has propelled the depth, breadth and quality of our iCore360 solutions by leaps and bounds during his time at DCI. He has a keen sense of how to build our technology today so it is already where it needs to be for our bankers, tomorrow."

Mr. Fankhauser is a 1995 graduate of Fort Hays State University with a B.A. in Computer Information Systems. After a brief engagement with State Farm in Bloomington, IL, he returned to Kansas in 1996, joining DCI as a software developer to help the company become one of the first in its industry to transform its mainframe-based data processing system into an entirely new Windows-based microcomputer client-server platform, released in 2000 under the name iCore®.

Mr. Fankhauser's expertise quickly led to promotions directing development teams for both front-end user interfaces and back-end Solaris UNIX systems, until 2007 when he once again lead a three-year effort to redesign iCore into a completely new and cloud-based .NET architecture—another industry milestone—which the company released as iCore360 in 2010.

In 2010 Mr. Fankhauser was promoted to Chief Architect and Technical Systems Officer, quickly followed by his promotion to VP of Research and Development, leading the innovation of new iCore360 features and companion applications. In 2016, Mr. Fankhauser was promoted to Senior VP, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Architect, replacing retiring CTO Robert Ross, while continuing to lead iCore360 user interface development.

Commenting on his latest promotion and new role, Mr. Fankhauser states, "The banking industry is undergoing a digital revolution, and I'm eager to keep DCI innovations at the forefront—and ahead of our competitors. You'll see a lot coming from our talented DCI engineers to help community banks and their customers thrive and navigate the future ahead."

Mr. Fankhauser is the husband of Sarah Fankhauser, recently named President and COO at DCI, with whom he has twin daughters attending Kansas State University.

