Bank7 Ranked in Top 100 Best-Performing Community Banks in U.S. for 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year Bank7 has been ranked as one of the Top 100 Best-Performing Community Banks in the U.S by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A total of 4,287 banks with assets under $3 billion were evaluated based on six different metrics (read full analysis here). Bank7 is pleased to be recognized once again as a high-performance company and we thank our teammates and customers.

About Bank7

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Bank7 and its products, visit www.Bank7.com.

Contact:

Terri Metzger

Bank7

1039 N.W. 63rd St.

Oklahoma City, OK. 73116

Ph: 405-810-8600 / [email protected]

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.