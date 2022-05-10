Bankers Count on DCI for Standout Support with Bankers Helping Bankers

HUTCHINSON, Kan., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a short six months, Bankers Helping Bankers has exploded onto the scene with rapid acceptance from across the nation. Their philosophy is simple, help community banks not merely survive but thrive. "We believe bankers can make the right decisions and thrive if they have the right information. Finally, there is hope for community banking, the backbone of our country," explains Dave Mayo, CEO of FedFis. The organization's purpose is exclusively for bankers, at no cost, to learn, network, and equip the banker with accurate information to make business decisions.



Being an advocate partner for community banks and owned by community banks, DCI quickly jumped on board with the Bankers Helping Bankers approach to peer collaboration and support. "It's one thing to say we support community banks, but if we aren't taking daily action to implement this value, then we are just talk. I want to walk it out," states President and CEO of DCI, Sarah Fankhauser. Walking it out is financially supporting Bankers Helping Bankers, which is exactly what DCI did this week. "Sponsoring this organization's mission to better inform our nation's banks and provide added collaboration between bankers was an absolute 'yes' for DCI," continues Fankhauser. The financial backing of BHB is what allows all the members to participate at no cost to the individual or the bank itself.

The community bank will always be the stable foundation of the local community but is now experiencing a shift into the world of supporting their customers in a digital environment as well. The consumer is constantly changing, and the local institutions must continue to adapt to the evolving landscape. Bankers Helping Bankers is a huge step toward equipping all members of the financial industry with the tools necessary to keep moving forward.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community banks nationwide, including those using other core platforms. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI also provides private ATM network/card management, FrontLine™ teller software, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

About Bankers Helping Bankers

Bankers Helping Bankers is a bankers-only social+ platform for collaboration and education. Through data tools and dynamic user groups, Bankers Helping Bankers provides community bankers with a knowledge base focused on bank technology and emerging Fintech companies, as well as hot topics such as cryptocurrencies, banking-as-a-service, becoming a sponsor bank, and launching a direct digital brand. The BHB platform is free for bankers, reaching 75% of banks. Join the movement to help save community banking. For more information and to register on Bankers Helping Bankers, visit www.bankershelpingbankers.com.

