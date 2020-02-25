Bankers Healthcare Group Announces Naming Sponsorship of NoBull2020, Featuring Headliner Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk kicks off NoBull2020 as keynote speaker on Sept. 17 at the Syracuse Oncenter. Serial entrepreneur "Gary Vee" is Chairman of VaynerX; CEO and Co-Founder of VaynerMedia; a venture capitalist; five-time New York Times bestselling author; and an early investor in Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo and Uber. He has been named to both Crain's and Fortune's 40 Under 40 lists. He's also Co-Founder of VaynerSports, a full service athlete representation agency with more than 20 clients.

"We're proud to be the naming sponsor of NoBull2020. This is a great fit for BHG, as we were founded by entrepreneurial-minded individuals who have successfully grown our business from five people to more than 600 and provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to tens of thousands of customers over the past two decades," said Chris Panebianco, Chief Marketing Officer of Bankers Healthcare Group. "Syracuse has been a great place for us to build our company and we're excited about the future here."

NoBull2020 is an elite business conference designed to educate and empower small startups to multimillion-dollar corporations on how to grow a business in today's world from some of this generation's most influential players and regional business leaders.

"Meeting BHG was serendipitous. We were searching the country for an innovative company not afraid to push the limits of aggressive growth while maintaining empathy for employees and an open mind to what the future of work looks like. We found all of those things in our own backyard with BHG. Syracuse is lucky," said John Timmerman, CEO of Good Monster and Co-Founder of NoBull2020.

In addition to Gary Vee, other participants include:

AJ Vaynerchuk is Co-Founder of VaynerSports, and the former COO of VaynerMedia, a social-media-first digital agency. He is also a Founding Partner of the venture capital fund VaynerRSE.

is Co-Founder of VaynerSports, and the former COO of VaynerMedia, a social-media-first digital agency. He is also a Founding Partner of the venture capital fund VaynerRSE. Shay Rowbottom is an influencer and entrepreneur specializing in social media marketing and viral video production.

is an influencer and entrepreneur specializing in social media marketing and viral video production. Former CEO of one of the largest sports agencies in the U.S.

Husband and wife founders of two fast-growing tech companies.

Co-founder of a successful sports marketing and production agency.

Members of BHG's leadership team.

More to be announced.

"Syracuse is the perfect host city for NoBull2020—not only because it's centrally located and easy to get to, but because there's an infectious spirit of entrepreneurism and resurgence happening right now. BHG is a prime example of a business growing and thriving in Central New York," said Panebianco.

For event, sponsorship, and ticket information, please visit nobull2020.com. Follow NoBull2020 on Instagram and LinkedIn for up-to-the-minute news and announcements.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

