Bankers Healthcare Group Expands into Small Business Lending Market with SBA License

"We're thrilled to announce that we've earned licensure as a non-bank SBA lender. Not only is this a great opportunity for the BHG brand to grow, but it's a terrific new option for customers who may require loan amounts or terms that are not available through BHG in order to accomplish their business goals," said Mark Schmidt, CEO of FundEx Solutions Group.

FSG offers SBA-guaranteed 7(a) loans to licensed professionals nationwide in a number of industries, including healthcare, accounting, architecture, law, engineering, financial services and insurance. Loans range in size up to $5 million, with terms up to 25 years.

Much like BHG's funding approach, FSG strives to streamline the lending process as much as possible to reduce inconvenience to the borrower, leveraging technology and data systems to help facilitate applications as quickly as possible.

SBA-guaranteed loans offered by FSG may be used for the following purposes:

Real estate acquisition

Business startup

Renovation/expansion

Equipment/inventory/supplies purchase

Business acquisition

Commercial debt consolidation

Working capital

Parent company BHG has nearly two decades of experience providing small business loans to licensed healthcare professionals. The company sees significant demand for higher loan amounts, and FSG can now satisfy qualified requests through the SBA's 7(a) loan program.

"There's market demand for larger loans and we're excited to offer another innovative lending solution to help licensed professionals grow their own businesses," said Al Crawford, original founder/Chairman/CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "We built FundEx Solutions Group based on our tenured success in medical financing to be flexible and fast with excellent customer service."

FundEx Solutions Group Leadership

FundEx Solutions Group is led by Schmidt, who oversees company operations and provides strategic and managerial leadership. Prior to FundEx Solutions Group, he served as Chief Regulatory Relations Officer for BHG. He previously spent seven years as a managing director at Promontory Financial Group and 33 years with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in various supervisory positions, his most recent roles including overseeing bank supervision policy in Washington, D.C., and serving as Regional Director of the Atlanta region. While at FDIC, Schmidt also served as a consultant for the International Monetary Fund and participated in the 1996 Legis Fellows Program, working for the Banking and Financial Services Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

April Brissette serves as FundEx Solutions Group's Chief Credit Officer, leading the company's day-to-day operations with a focus on overseeing all credit origination and underwriting activities. She has extensive experience and expertise in all aspects of loan underwriting and origination, including SBA loans. For three years, she was an SBA loan packager for a separate BHG affiliate company.

Gale Simons-Poole serves as Regulatory Relations Officer, overseeing regulatory matters, communications, and overall compliance activities of FundEx Solutions Group. She also oversees the company's lending service providers through a robust vendor monitoring program. Previously, Simons-Poole spent 25 years in bank supervision with the FDIC, after which she served as a sought-after consultant to the financial services industry for seven years.

To learn more about FundEx Solutions Group, visit: https://fundexsolutions.com/.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3.5 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is continually recognized for innovation, growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Danielle Gerhart, 315-930-3142, Dgerhart@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Links

http://www.bankershealthcaregroup.com

