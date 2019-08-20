Bankers Healthcare Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for 13th time, Ranks #4949

This is the sixth consecutive year, and the 13th total time since the company's founding in 2001, that BHG has made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment.

"We're honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 once again. Our continued success is a direct result of a united workforce focused on providing exceptional products and service to our customers," said Al Crawford, Chairman/CEO/Original Founder of Bankers Healthcare Group. "We'll continue to build on our momentum to deliver the most innovative financial solutions and best experience for our borrowers and bank partners."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Companies will be honored at the annual Inc. 5000 event in October in Phoenix.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $4 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media contact:

Danielle Gerhart

dgerhart@bhg-inc.com

315.930.3142

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

