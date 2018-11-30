Bankers Healthcare Group Nationally Recognized in FORTUNE as a Best Workplace for Diversity

The list is derived from the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities, comparing survey results to those of their colleagues' at the same organization

"We're very proud of our diverse workforce and inclusive culture," said BHG Director of People Relations Eddie Roman. "Each of our employees brings unique viewpoints to the table and encourages new ways of thinking."

BHG has more than 400 employees across its locations in South Florida, Central New York, and New York City. Great Place to Work highlighted the following data from BHG:

Workforce Diversity:

40% of employees are minorities

41% of employees are women

6% of employees are boomers or older

4% of employees are people with disabilities

3% of employees are LGBTQ

Leadership Diversity:

37% Minority Executives

26% Women Executives

32% Minority front-line managers

19% Minority mid-level managers

64% Women front-line managers

13% Women mid-level managers

"The 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity are at the forefront of creating workplaces that are better for business and better for their people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These workplaces not only pay attention to how diverse their workforce and management teams are, but close critical gaps in how all their people are treated and developed day-to-day."

Most recently, in October 2018, the company was ranked #6 on the South Florida Business Journal's list of South Florida's top Hispanic-Owned Businesses.

About the Best Workplaces for Diversity

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.4 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3.8 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

