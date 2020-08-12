Bankers Healthcare Group Ranks on the Inc. 5000 for 14th Year, Jumps to #2466

Companies on the Inc. 5000 are ranked based on three-year revenue growth. BHG's revenue grew 167% over three years, prompting the company to jump more than halfway up the list from last year.

"We constantly aspire to reach new heights in providing the most exceptional service to our clients and toward achieving our business goals," said Al Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "I'm incredibly proud of the BHG team for making us a lender of choice within the healthcare and professional services industries, helping us maintain our exceptional growth story."

BHG's No. 2466 ranking is its highest to date since 2016. BHG took the #5 spot in 2005, just four years after its founding. Complete results of the 2020 Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Honorees will be recognized during a virtual event in October.

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $6 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

