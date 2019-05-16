Bankers Healthcare Group Recognized By Inc. Magazine As One Of The Nation's Best Workplaces

"We're growing fast, and to attract and retain top talent in our markets, we place a high value on creating the best culture, benefits, and perks to keep our people engaged and happy," said Al Crawford, Original Founder/Chairman/CEO of BHG.

BHG offers employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental and vision insurance options, as well as retirement plans and various workplaces perks such as:

Fully-equipped on-site gym and shower facilities where employees can exercise, take a fitness class, and utilize a certified personal trainer during the workday.

On-staff dietitian who provides nutritional and wellness guidance, and a chef who prepares healthy breakfast and lunch options at the BHG café.

Monthly and annual employee recognition ceremonies with awards and monetary bonuses.

Paid Parental Leave Program, where all new mothers receive an extra four weeks of paid time off and all new fathers one week of paid time off after having a child.

Each participating company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. then analyzed and audited the data, ranking companies using a composite score of survey results. Participants had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says James Ledbetter, Editor in Chief of Inc. magazine. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $4 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

