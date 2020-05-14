Bankers Life Recognized as Learning and Development Leader for Third Year in a Row

CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, has been named to Chief Learning Officer magazine's 2020 LearningElite. This is the third consecutive year Bankers Life has been recognized as a Gold award winner.

Chief Learning Officer magazine's LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development. The program recognizes those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results. A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes individual companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others.

"Training and development are rooted in the Bankers Life culture. Investing in the professional development of our associates and exclusive insurance agents, not only creates positive engagement, but also provides our teams with the resources to better serve our customers," said Brian Wilson, vice president, enterprise field recruiting and development. "We are proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year."

Bankers Life provides multi-faceted lifelong learning tools and events for associates and more than 4,200 exclusive agents across our approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. Learning and development opportunities include workshops, live best practice forums, as well as web-based and on-demand training. The company was also recently named to Training magazine's Top 125 for the ninth consecutive year.

For more information about Chief Learning Officer magazine's 2020 LearningElite, visit www.learningelite.clomedia.com/

To learn more about careers at Bankers Life, visit www.bankerslife.com/careers/

SOURCE Bankers Life