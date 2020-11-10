Bankers Life Uses New Software to Provide Customers an Interactive Retirement Income Planning Experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand focused on the insurance and investment needs of Americans near or in retirement, announced today a new software tool that provides consumers efficient, more personalized assistance with retirement income planning.

Through a collaboration with RetireUp, an unaffiliated entity, Bankers Life wealth management professionals can easily create full retirement plans that are comprehensive and tailored to a specific client rather than a one-size-fits-all plan. Clients receive a personalized review to show their variable and guaranteed income streams, hypothetical investment outcomes and budgets for future expenses, such as long-term care.

"Enhancing our customer's retirement planning knowledge is critical, particularly as we navigate through the current challenges. Innovative solutions like RetireUp help us focus on meeting our customers' needs. It provides easy, interactive tools to transform complex financial concepts about investments and insurance into clear, 'big-picture' visuals that empower clients to become active participants in their own financial futures," says Brian Wilson, vice president of enterprise field recruiting and development for CNO Financial Group.

Additionally, in today's unique COVID-19 environment, consultations can be facilitated virtually. Bankers Life representatives can share their screens and virtually walk clients through various financial scenarios with interactive visuals to provide enhanced visibility into their retirement income, investment and insurance needs.

"The interaction with the consumer, along with the visual experience, provides my clients with a level of comfort, especially when we can show how to potentially protect their money," said Kathy Fechik, a financial representative with Bankers Life Securities, Inc., in Houston, Texas. "Clients really likes the guided discovery, working through several different scenarios, such as what and how they want to spend money on in retirement. I've seen my clients have that 'aha moment,' or the reveal moment, when the client becomes engaged and takes over the meeting."

RetireUp, recently acquired by Tegra118, is a retirement income planning solution built to strengthen the client-advisor relationship. Powered by Tegra118's RetireUp software, financial representatives and agents can quickly and easily access the potential benefits of lifetime income products in the client's retirement plan.

"We're committed to providing a comprehensive, easy-to-use retirement income solution that helps our clients offer a more personalized and interactive retirement planning experience," said Michael Roth, Head of Retirement, Tegra118. "It's rewarding to work with Bankers Life and see how our platform helps their agents and financial representatives serve their clients more effectively while providing a greater number of options in creating customized retirement income plans."

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance and investment needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance and wealth management solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. and select policies sold in New York by Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company (BCLIC). BCLIC is authorized to sell insurance in New York. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life Securities General Agency, Inc. (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuities are offered by Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member, FINRA/SIPC (dba BL Securities Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services are offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA).

About Tegra118

Tegra118 is an industry leading provider of software solutions to the wealth and asset management industry with a vast network of broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians and trading interfaces. Its technology platform provides portfolio management, trading, accounting, rebalancing and reporting for managed accounts. Tegra118 also provides modular, goals-based financial planning, performance reporting and fee billing software for financial advisors and asset managers using modern API-based open technology. Tegra118 is committed to delivering powerful solutions that set a new standard for how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth.

Tegra118 is a Motive Partners company, a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York and London, focused on technology-enabled business and financial services companies. For more information, please visit www.tegra118.com .

