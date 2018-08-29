Bankers Reports High Grade Copper Silver Grab Sample Assay Results From Kamanjab Project Namibia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: BANC) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Bankers") is pleased to announce high grade copper and silver assay results from grab samples on the Kamanjab Project, Republic of Namibia. The entering into a 70% option agreement on the Kamanjab Project was announced in a news release dated July 26, 2018.

Highlights:

• 5.5% copper and 3 g/t silver

• 24.60% copper and 98 g/t silver

• 16.60% copper and 239 g/t silver

Grant Dempsey, President and COO of Bankers, stated: "We are extremely excited about the high-grade results obtained from this preliminary assessment of the Kamanjab Project. The project has visible copper over a large area at surface. The significant size of the license at 135 km² gives the project the necessary area to have the potential for a major discovery. The mineralization at the Kamanjab Project is a supergene style of high-grade copper oxide mineralization at surface and suggests the potential for high grade oxide or sulphide mineralization at depth. The widths and strike extent will be further defined with surface work programs planned for 2018. Namibia is a politically stable country with excellent infrastructure for mining and the Kamanjab Project is in a semi-arid region of Namibia and is readily accessible for year-round exploration and development activity. Bankers primary focus will remain on the DRC portfolio of projects."

Table 1 Kamanjab Project Grab Samples ( click here to see attached maps and pictures)

Sample ID North UTM East UTM Description Group Silver g/t Copper % 21061 7847856 422840 Hematite C 0 g/t 0% 21062 7846997 413715 Dolomite A 2 g/t 2.1% 21063 7846998 413716 Dolomite A 3 g/t 1.2% 21064 7846985 413776 Dolomite A 4 g/t 1.4% 21065 7846986 413777 Dolomite A 3 g/t 5.5% 21066 7842569 421304 Quartzite B 98 g/ton 24.6% 21067 7842570 421305 Quartzite B 239 g/ton 16.6%

Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

About Kamanjab Project Namibia

The Kamanjab Project is a 135km[2] Exclusive Prospecting License located approximately 500km north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia and 90km from the town of Kamanjab. The project is prospective for copper, silver and other base metals. During a site visit in early August 2018, a total of 7 grab samples were taken and sent to ALS Laboratories in Johannesburg South Africa for ICPMS multi-element analysis.

The results show potential for a large high-grade supergene copper zone to be present in the Dolomite sequence at Kamanjab. The Malachite-Chrysocolla mineralization in the samples varies in intensity, however the visible copper mineralization in Zone A is approximately 40m in width. The Dolomite sequence that hosts the copper-silver mineralization extends continuously to zone B for about 7km of strike making the area very prospective for copper and silver. Further work is planned in 2018 to determine the possible widths and strike length.

Qualified and Competent Person -- National Instrument 43-101 and JORC code

The geological information in this announcement has been reviewed by Mr. Adam Anderson, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), a competent person (as defined in the JORC code, 2012 edition) and (being a recognized professional organization for the purposes of the Australian Securities Exchange listing rules). Mr. Anderson is also the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Mr. Anderson is the Exploration Manager for Bankers. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the JORC code and under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC to world-class Canadian standards. Bankers has acquired an option on a 135 km² license in Namibia with the potential for copper, cobalt and other metals. As battery production for EV's surges, demand for cobalt will probably exceed supply for many years. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, global sales of lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach US$70B by 2024, for a compound growth rate of 11.6% over the years beginning in 2016. Bankers holds rights to 26 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area of more than 391 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 26 concessions capable of being currently explored. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is the front runner in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

