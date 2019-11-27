BankFirst Capital Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Miss., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2019.

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are excited to announce our 2019 dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock."

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the subsidiary bank of BankFirst Capital Corporation, is a $1.3 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional offices in Flowood, Hickory, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Jackson, Starkville and West Point, Mississippi and Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst Financial Services offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers, including internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

