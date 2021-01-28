BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings of $3.9 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16% over net income of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were $0.76 and $0.77, respectively. Net income was $13.5 million for year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 14% over net income of $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $2.76 and $2.72, respectively.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "I am pleased to report that we posted record earnings and earnings per share during 2020. In addition, we successfully expanded our current footprint by acquiring and integrating Traders & Farmers Bancshares Inc., as well as opening a new branch in Hattiesburg, MS.

While our markets continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic going into 2021, I am optimistic that BankFirst is well positioned to continue to build on the successes achieved during 2020 as we continue to meet the needs of our customers, shareholders, and our employees."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.68 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 3%, and $1.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 35%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as the acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. on July 1, 2020. Net loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 totaled $1,126 million, as compared to $1,190 million in the third quarter of 2020 a decrease of 5%, and $895 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 26%. Net loans outstanding, excluding loans associated with the Payment Protection Program, at December 31, 2020 totaled $1,044 million, as compared to $1,074 million in the third quarter of 2020 a decrease of 3%, and $895 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.65% as of December 31, 2020, down from 0.81% as of December 31, 2019.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $432.3 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $417.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 4% and $246.6 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 75%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 29% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.52 billion, as compared to $1.47 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3%, and $1.10 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 37%.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 75.4% at December 31, 2020 compared to 82.2% at September 30, 2020, and 81.5% at December 31. 2019.

We recorded $147,000 provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $656,000 for the comparable period of 2019. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.44% of gross loans and equal to 1.56% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $508,000 compared to $136,000, in the third quarter 2020, and $392,000 in the fourth quarter 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per share was $20.46. According to OTCQX, there were 190 trades during the fourth quarter of 2020 for a total of 67,442 shares for a total price of $1,292,477. The closing share price on December 31, 2020 was $19.75. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $104.09 million as of December 31, 2020.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

BankFirst completed its acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. ("Traders & Farmers") and its subsidiary, Traders & Farmers Bank, headquartered in Haleyville, Alabama on July 1, 2020. Traders & Farmers had total assets of $378.1 million, loans of $158.7 million, and deposits of $348.2 million. Total assets were approximately $1.7 billion upon completion of this transaction.

Therefore, the results of operations of BankFirst and acquired Traders and Farmers are included in BankFirst's consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore BankFirst's third and fourth quarter 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019 results.

COVID-19 Impacts

Operations

As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout 2020, BankFirst implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.

Capital and Liquidity

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including our levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historical earnings performance and our dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain our capital reserves. At December 31, 2020, all BankFirst's regulatory capital ratios exceeded well-capitalized standards.

In addition, management believes the Company's liquidity position is strong. The Company's bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At December 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalent balances were $128.9 million.

The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients' available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on our liquidity profile.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

BankFirst is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through December 31, 2020, BankFirst had approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.4 million. In order to provide additional liquidity to the bank while participating in the PPP Program, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") in which it borrowed $104.2 in order to be able to match fund the majority of the PPP loans that were made. During the third quarter the bank paid back the funds associated with the PPPLF with excess liquidity post acquisition of Traders & Farmers.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.



























Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020





















Loan Balance

Loans Modified to

Interest Only

Payments

Loans Modified to

Payment Deferral

Total Loans

Modified

Percentage of

Loans Modified



















Secured by real estate

















Construction 100,301

0

0

0

0.00% Farmland 49,037

0

0

0

0.00% Residential real estate 311,633

0

0

0

0.00% Commercial real estate 427,747

20,737

2,432

23,169

5.42% Consumer 28,864

0

4

4

0.01% Commercial and other 225,042

0

15

15

0.01%



















Total Loans 1,142,624

20,737

2,451

23,188

2.03%



























Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 9/30/2020





















Loan Balance

Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments

Loans Modified to Payment Deferral

Total Loans Modified

Percentage of

Loans Modified



















Secured by real estate

















Construction $ 93,383

$ 165

$ -

$ 165

0.18% Farmland 52,964

-

-

-

0.00% Residential real estate 307,052

9,740

-

9,740

3.17% Commercial real estate 443,142

15,274

45,244

60,518

13.66% Consumer 33,449

-

4

4

0.01% Commercial and other 276,844

5,661

593

6,254

2.26%



















Total Loans $ 1,206,834

$ 30,840

$ 45,841

$ 76,681

6.35%

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of December 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the first quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of T&F with and into BankFirst (the "merger"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the merger and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The shares of common stock of BankFirst are not savings or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 37,208

$ 30,492

$ 37,619

$ 44,311

$ 34,757 Interest bearing bank balances 83,324

10,056

86,631

19,106

27,281 Federal funds sold 8,408

9,391

4,900

4,900

- Available-for-sale securities 329,409

296,748

258,005

248,510

217,647



















Loans 1,142,624

1,206,834

1,044,164

907,458

904,440 Allowance for loan losses (16,496)

(16,857)

(11,832)

(10,153)

(9,418) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,126,128

1,189,977

1,032,332

897,305

895,022



















Premises and equipment 42,414

42,232

33,340

33,526

31,900 Interest receivable 5,615

6,026

5,902

4,549

4,881 Goodwill 34,564

34,564

19,526

19,526

19,408 Other intangible assets 4,535

4,695

4,189

4,333

4,476 Other 57,750

57,299

47,079

45,591

45,241



















Total assets $ 1,729,355

$ 1,681,480

$ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657

$ 1,280,613



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 432,252

$ 417,135

$ 330,562

$ 248,142

$ 246,630 Interest bearing deposits 1,082,920

1,051,618

903,850

898,427

863,161 Notes payable 28,605

29,375

129,995

16,155

15,750 Subordinated debt 26,341

26,086

28,841

29,186

28,564 Interest payable 1,123

987

972

1,128

1,392 Other 11,162

11,111

9,683

8,938

10,101 Total liabilities 1,582,403

1,536,312

1,403,903

1,201,976

1,165,598



















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 1,581

1,578

1,351

1,350

1,347 Additional paid-in capital 60,113

59,980

42,843

42,807

42,729 Retained earnings 80,479

79,169

75,814

72,575

69,676 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,779

4,441

5,612

2,949

1,263 Total stockholders' equity 146,952

145,168

125,620

119,681

115,015



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,729,355

$ 1,681,480

$ 1,529,523

$ 1,321,657

$ 1,280,613



















Common shares outstanding 5,270,323

5,260,294

4,500,784

4,501,054

4,489,414 Book value per share $ 27.88

$ 27.60

$ 27.91

$ 26.59

$ 25.62 Tangible book value per share $ 20.46

$ 20.13

$ 22.64

$ 21.29

$ 20.30

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December

December

December

December

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 13,463

$ 11,732

$ 53,016

$ 44,823 Taxable securities 1,062

1,199

4,561

4,146 Tax-exempt securities 447

206

1,342

798 Federal funds sold 13

98

290

780 Interest bearing bank balances 15

22

63

107 Total interest income 15,000

13,257

59,272

50,654















Interest Expense













Deposits 1,542

2,148

7,669

8,540 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 81

81

325

682 Other borrowings 443

431

1,828

1,547 Total interest expense 2,066

2,660

9,822

10,769















Net Interest Income 12,934

10,597

49,450

39,885















Provision for Loan Losses 147

656

8,112

1,577















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 12,787

9,941

41,338

38,308















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,622

1,586

5,806

5,660 Mortgage income 1,770

726

6,340

2,717 Interchange income 986

707

3,350

2,629 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (1)

150

3,592

430 Other 1,351

1,725

3,904

3,483 Total noninterest income 5,728

4,894

22,992

14,919















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 7,668

5,514

27,366

20,782 Net occupancy expenses 761

588

2,726

2,151 Equipment and data processing expenses 343

242

1,155

837 Other 5,007

4,051

16,937

14,133 Total noninterest expense 13,779

10,395

48,184

37,903















Income Before Income Taxes 4,736

4,440

16,146

15,324















Provision for Income Taxes 749

1,052

2,664

3,509















Net Income $ 3,987

$ 3,388

$ 13,482

$ 11,815































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.76

$ 0.77

$ 2.76

$ 2.72















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.76

$ 0.77

$ 2.76

$ 2.72

















BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 13,463

$ 15,671

$ 12,403

$ 11,479

$ 11,732 Taxable securities 1,062

1,106

1,189

1,204

1,199 Tax-exempt securities 447

419

242

234

206 Federal funds sold 13

23

24

230

98 Interest bearing bank balances 15

16

16

16

22 Total interest income 15,000

17,235

13,874

13,163

13,257



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,542

1,883

1,942

2,302

2,148 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 81

81

82

81

81 Other borrowings 443

494

469

422

431 Total interest expense 2,066

2,458

2,493

2,805

2,660



















Net Interest Income 12,934

14,777

11,381

10,358

10,597



















Provision for Loan Losses 147

5,161

1,853

951

656



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 12,787

9,616

9,528

9,407

9,941



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 1,622

1,520

1,148

1,516

1,586 Mortgage income 1,770

1,871

1,823

876

726 Interchange income 986

812

790

762

707 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (1)

2,845

522

226

150 Other 1,351

849

527

1,177

1,725 Total noninterest income 5,728

7,897

4,810

4,557

4,894



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,668

7,778

6,182

5,738

5,514 Net occupancy expenses 761

785

580

600

588 Equipment and data processing expenses 343

320

250

242

242 Other 5,007

4,661

3,606

3,663

4,051 Total noninterest expense 13,779

13,544

10,618

10,243

10,395



















Income Before Income Taxes 4,736

3,969

3,720

3,721

4,440



















Provision for Income Taxes 749

613

481

821

1,052



















Net Income $ 3,987

$ 3,356

$ 3,239

$ 2,900

$ 3,388







































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.76

$ 0.64

$ 0.72

$ 0.64

$ 0.77



















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.76

$ 0.64

$ 0.72

$ 0.64

$ 0.77





















