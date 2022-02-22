Banking App for Gig Workers Announces Partnership with Steady, Providing Financial Wellness Tools to Meet Unique Needs

"Like indi, Steady is committed to helping to make life easier for gig workers," said Lilly Madrid, head of Marketing at indi. "We're excited for the opportunity to introduce Steady users to indi and the tools it offers to help workers build healthy banking habits, save time and reduce financial stress, all in one app."

The collaboration between indi and Steady reinforces their shared mission of empowering gig workers by providing them with the tools they need to find jobs, earn money, and make independent work a sustainable lifestyle.

About indi

indi is digital banking designed for independent workers. It includes an FDIC-insured prepaid account, debit card, and mobile app to allow contractors to easily deposit and save money for quarterly taxes, make purchases, and track expenses to maximize tax deductions. indi is provided by numo, a fintech incubator and independent subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and PNC Bank, N.A., the issuer of the indi debit card. Funds for indi accounts are held at PNC Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

indi is a registered mark of numo llc. PNC Bank is a registered mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. numo is a service mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

For more information, visit https://goindi.com/.

About Steady

Steady aims to solve the most critical pain points facing the tens of millions of Americans working part-time jobs and participating in the independent labor force. With a focus on near- and long- term income optimization, Steady aggregates a slate of personalized work opportunities – that match an individual user's skills and interests – in real time. Steady guides users to the best paying jobs, allowing individuals to maximize earnings, increase utilization and plan for life with steady and predictable income. Through exclusive, performance-based rewards and personalized guidance, Steady successfully increases an individual's earning potential while streamlining their work life.

For more information, visit www.steadyapp.com.

CONTACT

Lilly Madrid

[email protected]

SOURCE indi, LLC