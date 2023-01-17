Banking as a service market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global banking as a service market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,806.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Banking as a service market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banking as a Service Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Banking as a service market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Banking as a service market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (banks, NBFC, and government), component (platform and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the banks segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced financial technologies by banks. In addition, benefits offered by bank-as-a-service solutions such as cost savings, technology integration, increased customer insights, and enhanced collaboration among others are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global banking as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global banking as a service market.

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Major BFSI firms in the region such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase Co., and Bank of America Corporation, are investing in technology by offering new apps and interfaces to provide better service to their customers. The region is also witnessing a significant increase in the number of fintech startups. These factors are driving the growth of the banking as a service market in North America .

Banking as a service market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing adoption by end-users.

Banking as a service solutions offer numerous benefits to end-users.

They provide convenience, speed, and a wide range of payment options for customers.

The use of banking as a service solutions is increasing significantly in NBFCs as these solutions allow non-banks to offer core banking services.

Many such wide benefits of incorporation of banking as a service are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing partnerships, collaborations, and agreements is a key trend in the market.

The market is witnessing an increase in the number of partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among vendors.

For instance, in February 2020 , Bankable announced a strategic collaboration with Visa in the US. With this collaboration, Bankable aims to provide Visa US clients, including corporate and financial institutions, access to its real-time and modular banking solutions, enabling them to deploy digital banking and faster payment services.

, Bankable announced a strategic collaboration with Visa in the US. With this collaboration, Bankable aims to provide Visa US clients, including corporate and financial institutions, access to its real-time and modular banking solutions, enabling them to deploy digital banking and faster payment services. Similarly, in November 2021 , Unit, the New York -based banking as a service, partnered with Currencycloud to offer their customers an easy, seamless way to fulfill both domestic and international banking needs.

, Unit, the -based banking as a service, partnered with Currencycloud to offer their customers an easy, seamless way to fulfill both domestic and international banking needs. This trend among vendors is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Implementation and data security issues are key challenges hindering the growth of the market.

Several fintech companies that are new to banking are typically unaware of the variety of products available in the market.

There are also legal and security concerns that act as barriers to the implementation of banking as a service.

As players in the market handle critical user information, they are always concerned about their data being misused.

Hence, many organizations are skeptical about the deployment of banking as a service for their operations, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this banking as a service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the banking as a service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the banking as a service market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the banking as a service market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of banking as a service market vendors

The banking as a service market in Latin America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,309.74 million . The increasing adoption of BaaS solutions by end-users is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as implementation and data security challenges may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing adoption of BaaS solutions by end-users is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as implementation and data security challenges may impede the market growth. The home equity lending market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 35,535.04 million . The massive increase in home prices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fear of losing property may impede the market growth.

Banking As A Service Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21806.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 11:FS, Alkami Technology Inc., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Block Inc., Bnkbl Ltd., ClearBank Ltd., CREALOGIX AG, Currency Cloud Group Ltd., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., Green Dot Corp., MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd., Movencorp Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Q2 Holdings Inc., Societe Generale SA, Solarisbank AG, StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC, Temenos Headquarters SA, and Urban FT Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global banking as a service market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global banking as a service market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 NBFC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on NBFC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on NBFC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on NBFC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on NBFC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 11:FS

Exhibit 112: 11:FS - Overview



Exhibit 113: 11:FS - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: 11:FS - Key offerings

12.4 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Exhibit 115: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA - Segment focus

12.5 Block Inc.

Exhibit 119: Block Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Block Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Block Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Block Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Bnkbl Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Bnkbl Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bnkbl Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bnkbl Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 ClearBank Ltd.

Exhibit 126: ClearBank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: ClearBank Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: ClearBank Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Currency Cloud Group Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Currency Cloud Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Currency Cloud Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Currency Cloud Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Finastra

Exhibit 132: Finastra - Overview



Exhibit 133: Finastra - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Finastra - Key offerings

12.10 Green Dot Corp.

Exhibit 135: Green Dot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Green Dot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Green Dot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Green Dot Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 139: MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Movencorp Inc.

Exhibit 142: Movencorp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Movencorp Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Movencorp Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 145: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Societe Generale SA

Exhibit 148: Societe Generale SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Societe Generale SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Societe Generale SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Societe Generale SA - Segment focus

12.15 Solarisbank AG

Exhibit 152: Solarisbank AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: Solarisbank AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Solarisbank AG - Key offerings

12.16 StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC

Exhibit 155: StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Urban FT Group Inc.

Exhibit 158: Urban FT Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Urban FT Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Urban FT Group Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

