Banking as a service market in Latin America 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the banking as a service market size in Latin America is estimated to grow by USD 4309.74 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Latin America Banking as a Service Market 2023-2027

Global banking as a service market in Latin America - Five forces

The global banking as a service market in Latin America is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global banking as a service market in Latin America – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global banking as a service market in Latin America - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (platform and services), type (cloud-based and API-based), and end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise).

The platform segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. BaaP enables financial institutions to select platform options that meet their requirements while also having the flexibility to scale and adapt as requirements evolve. BaaP also enables data tracking across financial services, platforms, and products to assist financial organizations like banks in better understanding how their clients use their services. This gives institutions the knowledge they need to concentrate their resources on the services they need most. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the platform segment in the BaaP market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Global banking as a service market in Latin America – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of BaaS solutions by end-users is the key factor driving the banking as a service market growth in Latin America .

BaaS offers a wide range of banking services to financial institutions that work in the corporate finance, accounting, and lending sectors, offering businesses the opportunity for better services. The demand for BaaS solutions from financial institutions will rise throughout the forecast period due to these significant advantages.

BaaS solutions are becoming more popular among non-banking financial companies as they promote financial services competition by allowing non-banking parties to offer services. NBFCs are rapidly providing financial services like loans, payments, and bank accounts or digital wallets. Thus, the increasing use of BaaS by a variety of end-users, including financial institutions and NBFCs is expected to boost the growth of the BaaS market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing marketing initiatives is the primary trend in the banking as a service market growth in Latin America .

Social media is a crucial component of a marketing strategy, and visual content is crucial for attracting customers and growing online communities for brands. A creative strategy boosts brand awareness and authenticity while generating interest in the company's goods and services among consumers.

Vendors use social media platforms like Instagram to promote their goods and expand their customer base. To increase the audience for their products and services, they publish a variety of unique content on their Instagram account. As a result, increased marketing initiatives are a growing trend that will drive the expansion of the Latin American BaaS market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Implementation and data security challenges are major challenges to banking as a service market growth in Latin America .

The biggest challenges are legal and security concerns, followed by a lack of knowledge about the products that are offered and the need for more service providers. In order to stop fraud in the financial services sector, key factors like security, liability, privacy, and intellectual property protection have evolved when large amounts of client financial data are digitized.

Additionally, the primary concerns in the market are information security and privacy. Many financial organizations are concerned about the exploitation of the data because vendors in these markets handle sensitive client information. As a result, many organizations are hesitant to include BaaS into their workflows, which could seriously hinder the growth of the Latin American banking-as-a-service market throughout the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this banking as a service market in Latin America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the banking as a service market in Latin America between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the banking as a service market in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the banking as a service market in Latin America across Latin America

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of banking as a service market in Latin America vendors

Banking As A Service Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4309.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.88 Regional analysis Latin America Key countries Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alau Technology SAU, Banco Inter S.A., Banco Sabadell SA, BICECORP SA, Credijusto, Creditas, Cuenca Tecnología Financiera SA de CV, DOCK, EBANX, GIRE SA, Inteligencia en Finanzas S.A.P.I. de C.V., Klar SA de CV, Maximo Pay SAC, MEXARREND S.A.P.I. DE C.V., Neon Pagamentos S.A., Nu Holdings Ltd., Rappi Inc., Revolut Ltd., Servicios Broxel SAPI de CV, and UNIVERSO ONLINE SA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

