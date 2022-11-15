Banking Industry in South Africa Market Report 2022 - Demand for Credit is Rising and Increasing Risk of Bad Debt

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Banking Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's banking sector is well capitalised and its capital adequacy and liquidity ratios have remained well above minimum statutory requirements. Total banking sector assets increased in the year to end-March 2022, with increases reported in gross loans and advances, investment and trading securities and short-term negotiable securities.

Profitability improved significantly. However, the operating environment remains highly volatile and the banking sector is facing elevated domestic and global risks, including the possibility of being placed on an international grey list over South Africa's failure to implement adequate measures to prevent illicit money flows.



Trends



Mobile and digital banking are key drivers of financial inclusion in South Africa. Despite the uptake of digital banking, cash transactions are prevalent, and banking activity continues to be dominated by cash withdrawals, which are often made at supermarket till points. Many banks are consolidating and closing underserved branches and ATMs. Demand for credit is rising, and rising inflation and interest rates are placing consumers under growing pressure and increasing the risk of bad debt. Cybercrime poses a growing threat to banking service providers and their customers, and money-laundering is on the increase.



Financial Inclusion



South Africa's formally financially included is high at over 90% and various banks offer products for low-income earners. Co-operative financial institutions and microfinance institutions play a fundamental role in financial inclusion. Stakeholders say that migration to formal savings platforms has accelerated since 2020.



Report Coverage



This report covers the banking industry in South Africa including the major commercial banks, development banks, central bank, digital banks, microfinancing and stokvels. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, industry statistics and performance indicators, rankings, corporate actions and other developments.

There are profiles of 81 companies including the major banks such as FirstRand (FNB), ABSA, Standard, Nedbank, Capitec and Investec, development banks such as the Land Bank and relatively new players such as TymeBank and Bank Zero.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. The War in Ukraine

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. COVID-19

6.4. Financial Inclusion

6.5. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Labour

6.8. Cryptocurrency

6.9. Crime

6.10. Environmental Issues



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Select Companies Mentioned:

Absa Bank Ltd

Access Bank South Africa Ltd

African Bank Ltd

African Dawn Capital Ltd

Afriticket System (Pty) Ltd

Agribel Capital (Pty) Ltd

AgricReview (Pty) Ltd

AgriRewards (Pty) Ltd

Albaraka Bank Ltd

Alicerose Nominee (Pty) Ltd

All In One Vermietung GmbH

API Capital (Pty) Ltd

Axis Security Services Ltd

BA Excepted Group Life Scheme Ltd

BA Holdco Ltd

BANCO Bocom BBM SA

Bank of China Ltd

Bank of Taiwan Co. Ltd

Bank Zero Mutual Bank

Barko Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Co Ltd

Batho Bonke Absa HDSA Employee Trust

Bemax International (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Blue Holdings (Pty) Ltd

BNP Fortis Factor NV

BNP Paribas Commercial Finance Ltd

BOC International ( China ) Ltd

) Ltd BoCom International Holdings Company Ltd

BOCOM Wealth Management Co Ltd

Buyers Trust Investment Solutions (Pty) Ltd

C T International Financiers (Pty) Ltd

Capital Harvest (Pty) Ltd

Capitec Bank Ltd

Cavalry Holdings Ltd

CCB Financial Asset Investment Corporation Ltd

CH Risk and Securities (Pty) Ltd

China Construction Bank Corporation

Citibank N.A.

CNH Industrial Capital Europe SAS

Co-Operative Switch (Pty) Ltd (The)

Deutsche Bank AG

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Diners Club (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Direct365Online Ltd

Discovery Ltd

East Africa Investment ( Mauritius ) Ltd

) Ltd FHP Managers (Pty) Ltd

Finamics Accounting Services (Pty) Ltd

Finbond Group Ltd

FinGlobal Finance (Pty) Ltd

FireID Payments (Pty) Ltd

First Garment Rental (Pty) Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

GBS Mutual Bank

Geniob Trading (Pty) Ltd

Gloster Farm (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Golden Fountain Finance Ltd

Grindrod Bank Ltd

Habib Overseas Bank Ltd

HBZ Bank Ltd

HKFT Properties (Pty) Ltd

HSBC Bank PLC

ICICI Bank Ltd

Imfundo Finance (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd

Investec Bank Ltd

Ithala Development Finance Corporation Ltd

JCB Finance Holdings Ltd

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Lewis Group Ltd

Mortgage Max (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

NBC Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Nedbank Ltd

NQ Plus Networks (Pty) Ltd

Old Mutual Finance (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Oltio Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ooba (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igl131

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets