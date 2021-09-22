BankProv Partners with Fintel Connect to Expand Reach of Next-Gen Banking Solutions

As the 10 th oldest bank in the United States, BankProv has evolved from The Provident Bank as a digital-first, forward thinking commercial bank focused on delivering superior banking solutions to its targeted customer base. These solutions include personalized account onboarding, asset-based lending, and lowered minimums on its small business checking account, including zero-dollar deposit requirements and unlimited deposit insurance. The bank is also one of only a handful of banks nationwide offering deposit services to cryptocurrency exchanges, institutional investors, and brokers.

Like BankProv, partnership is a fundamental pillar of Fintel Connect's overall business mission. The collaboration between the two brands affirms their commitment to providing scalable, reliable technology solutions that drive the future of financial services.

"We believe in challenging the status quo and helping our customers grow for tomorrow," said Senior Vice President of Virtual Banking Carie Kelly. "Fintel Connect has proven its ability to solve the growth challenges of financial services and fintechs, and our partnership ensures we have the platform and tools we need to connect with future customers and drive long-term growth for our bank."

"Commercial banking is evolving at an unprecedented rate, and BankProv is at the forefront," said Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "Their digital-first approach and innovative solutions are what will continue to drive the industry forward, and we're proud to support the BankProv team on their growth mission."

BankProv's affiliate program is available now through Fintel Connect. Publishers and influencers with US-facing audiences are invited to join its affiliate program today.

About BankProv

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and enterprise value lending with a focus on search fund loans. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is an award-winning technology company on a mission to drive value for brands and consumers in financial services. As the only performance marketing technology solution built specifically for the financial industry, Fintel Connect serves 70+ North American fintechs, banks, credit unions, and insurtech companies through its fully scalable tracking and reporting platform, curated database of targeted publishers and influencers, and built-in AI-driven marketing compliance tools. Fintel Connect is also a proud partner of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, committed to helping clients build the next generation of digital banking. To discover how Fintel Connect can achieve scalable growth for your brand, visit www.fintelconnect.com.

