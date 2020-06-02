Bankruptcy Filing Results in Auction of Hood Landscape and Garden Products Valdosta, GA Location

MOULTRIE, Ga., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood Landscape and Garden Products, Inc. mulch production and bagging operation in Valdosta, GA, is going up for auction by order of the United States Bankruptcy Court. Hood acquired the facility as their third bagging plant from ABS Greenworld, Inc. Several business setbacks resulted in the company filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in November of 2019.

Aerial of mulch production and bagging facility.

The facility is located on a 50-acre industrial site just south of Valdosta and consists of a state-of-the-art mixing and bagging line with ample production and storage space. Mark Manley, President of Weeks Auction Group, sells the facility as "a turn-key business opportunity with everything necessary to turn bulk raw mulch material into fully-packaged mulch products for the retail market."

Being sold as a going concern, the sale will include:

111,990 sq ft production area

29,240 sq ft warehouse space

2,500 sq ft office space

2,580 sq ft repair shop

Loading docks (conveniently located to I-75)

Fully automated mixing and bagging line

Blending, processing and bagging equipment included

"40 years ago, when Leon Hood was getting started in the timber business, he quickly saw the need to maximize his return by creating a saleable material made from the byproducts of his timber and sawmill operations. Mr. Hood's vision resulted in this mulching business as a way to turn waste pine, hardwood and cypress bark into a serious money-making operation. Buyers can expect a top-of-the-line setup," says Manley. Hood Landscape and Garden Products, Inc. has marketed a variety of landscape products to retail locations under the Robin Hood brand.

Thomas Lovett, of Kelley, Lovett, Blakely & Sanders, P.C., the bankruptcy firm representing Hood, states that "the liquidation of the Valdosta plant is a requirement of this bankruptcy case. Weeks Auction Group has set the opening bid at $1 million. However, with an estimated cost to build a similar facility considerably higher, the auction is expected to attract multiple bidders." Manley reports that "several potential buyers have already expressed strong interest," and he expects the property could sell in the $2 - $3 million range.

The auction will open for online-only bidding on June 16. Bidding closes June 30, 2020. Interested buyers can find all additional auction details, including what is required to bid, by visiting the Weeks Auction Group Upcoming Auctions page.

Weeks Auction Group has been bringing buyers and sellers together through auctions for over 60 years. Though they specialize in real estate and high-value business auctions, they have expertise in selling all forms of property and assets, both commercial and personal.

For more information, visit WeeksAuctionGroup.com or contact Forrest Horne at [email protected]. For general inquiries, call the Weeks Auction Group office at (229) 890 2437.

SOURCE Weeks Auction Group

