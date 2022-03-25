Banner - University Health Plans Partners with Rovicare, Inc. to Improve the Patient Care Transition Experience

Less paperwork, enhanced communication, and better response times for patients with Rovicare's platform.

PHOENIX, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner–University Health Plans (B–UHP) has partnered with Rovicare, Inc. to transform patient care coordination across their organization. Rovicare's transitional care management software brings providers together to ensure efficiency, transparency, and increased patient satisfaction. Adopting the software across B–UHP's network will replace many manual tasks and processes with automated streamlined workflows.

Lawrence O'Connor, ALTCS Administrator, Banner–University Health Plans believes this system will increase the effectiveness of medical care, yield better patient outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction while reducing coordination complexities. "We are pleased about the launch of our Attendant Care referral platform with Rovicare. PJ, Kristin, and the Rovicare team are great to work with and have been deeply involved in the planning, execution, and design of the platform. With input from our staff and the provider community, the referral platform will allow greater choice for our members, shortened times to initiate services, as well as streamlined processes for our staff and providers. We are excited about deepening our relationship with Rovicare!"

PJ Likhmania, CEO at Rovicare, explains this partnership will increase B–UHP's productivity dramatically, allow providers to communicate with their partners and patients more collaboratively and productively, and modernize the patient experience while reducing administrative burden and the overall cost of care. "I'm elated that [Banner] patients will be so engaged throughout their care journey and want to commend Banner–University Health Plans for continuing to prioritize patient care by putting patients first."

Rovicare's contributions to B–UHP's commitment to improved processes addresses several points of clerical and communication congestion:

For clinicians, Rovicare's innovative solution enables effective interdisciplinary communication between providers, patients, and their families to ensure that patients are getting the right care, at the right time, and the right place. Rovicare also enables ACOs and Health plans to actively engage and monitor their patient population as they move through the continuum of care.

For discharge planners, Rovicare facilitates rapid and accurate patient placement, real-time analytics and reporting, and an automated discharge process to reduce manual clerical work. From inpatient stays to outpatient physician appointments, Rovicare's unique technology allows providers to develop patient networks and prioritize partners creating a well-managed reciprocal network which collectively drives improved patient outcomes while reducing overall costs.

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner–University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. B–UHP is a managed care organization and part of Banner Health. As a Banner division, B–UHP is a locally owned plan focused exclusively in Central and Southern Arizona with nearly 300,000 members and is a recognized Medicaid managed care leader.

About Rovicare

Rovicare is a digital platform that automates patient transition and care coordination. Rovicare addresses bottlenecks and inefficiencies that lead to delayed access to care, patient dissatisfaction, avoidable readmissions, and poor partner accountability—all of which lead to increased costs, missed revenue opportunities for providers, and potentially detrimental outcomes for patients.

