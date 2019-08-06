Banner Chemicals UK: QUEEN'S AWARD FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE, NORTHERN POWERHOUSE EXPORT CHAMPIONS AWARD - in Recognition of Significant Export Growth

RUNCORN, England, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Chemicals UK, a member of 2M Holdings group of companies, have Won the Prestigious UK Both QUEEN'S AWARD FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE and the NORTHERN POWERHOUSE EXPORT CHAMPIONS AWARD by UK Government's DIT (Department for International Trade) - in Recognition of Significant Export Growth

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says: "We are delighted for the awards recognition and delighted to supply our branded Perklone and Triklone products worldwide to many satisfy customers.