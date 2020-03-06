BannerSaver™ Website Redesign

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamlined navigation. Faster ordering. BannerSaver's newly designed and updated website is aesthetically pleasing and packs access to updated resources.

"Now you can find and order the right-size BannerSaver for your project with fewer clicks," says Director Dave Taylor. "The new site is more intuitive. There's also a new reseller portal, plus all the great old content—like our wind-tunnel test video that shows BannerSaver in action."

The new website delivers updated content on everything from banner maintenance tips to launching a city light pole banner program that generates revenue year-round.

"Patented BannerSaver has grown to become the most widely used and recommended by city engineers all over the world," says Taylor. "It's the only spring-loaded bracket that's been wind-tunnel tested and proven to prolong the life of banners, reduce maintenance, repair costs and light pole liability."

KEY BENEFITS

—Made in U.S.A.

—Spills 87% of wind (compared to 25% for other systems)

—Proven to reduce stress on light poles and banners

—Decreases installation labor and changeout costs for damaged banners

—Accommodates any size/dimension banner

—Attaches to walls or any size pole, flat-side or round

—10-year warranty

Engineered to make light pole banners last longer, easier to install and change out, BannerSaver is used in cities throughout America and on six continents. Go to bannersaver.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Bob Butz

231.346.8792

[email protected]

SOURCE BannerSaver